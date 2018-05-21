Deserving families sought for home renovation contest

Centra Cares Foundation will once again give away a full house of windows to a family in need.

Do you know a deserving family who could use help with housing upgrades? Nominate them for the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest!

During the month of May, the Centra Cares Foundation wants to give away a full house of windows to a family in need, but they need your help to nominate a deserving family.

We know that home renovations can be expensive, so the Centra Cares Foundation is here to provide windows, valued at up to $15,000.

To nominate a family (or yourself), simply answer the following questions:

• Why are you or the person you are nominating deserving of this prize valued at $15,000?

• What does this family mean to you or the community?

• How has this family impacted those around them?

• How will this impact them if chosen?

The Centra Cares Foundation will accept nominations until May 31, 2018. Nominate a neighbour, friend, family member, or even yourself by visiting the contest page, or by checking out their Facebook page and sending a direct message to @centrawindows. Video submissions will also be accepted. Don’t forget to share the news with your family and friends!

“My son and I were so blessed to be one of the winners in 2017, and I cannot describe how thankful we are,” recalls the Dutchak family. “To be honest, it still hasn’t completely sunk in – it’s still surreal to see our new windows and live much more comfortably. Being a single mother and having my son delay his education to invest in this home, the blessing of having our windows done by Centra literally changes our lives. Our Hydro bills have gone down, it feels so nice in our home, there is no cold draft that we had to deal with, and it’s just awesome. You changed our lives for the better and provided a better path for my son and his future.”

– Dutchak Family, Nanaimo

The opportunity to make a difference in the health, safety, and most importantly the lives of a deserving family is so important. When people think of much-needed home renovations they look to the interior of their home. Often they neglect one of the most significant pieces of a home renovation project: their windows.

Last year, the Centra Cares Foundation had an overwhelming response, with entries coming from all over B.C., and they want do it all over again.

Stay tuned! The winner will be announced the week of June 25.