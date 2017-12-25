The 2018 Modern Wedding show transforms Crystal Garden on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Did you get engaged this Christmas? 10 reasons the Modern Wedding show should top your to-do list

From great giveaways to dream dresses, this is where you need to be Jan. 7

If you’re among the many couples who became engaged this winter, get inspired and get planning at the Modern Wedding show Jan. 7.

Filling Victoria’s Crystal Gardens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the show features artistic and interactive displays, samples and various chances to win sensational prizes!

1. Divine Design: Enter to win a $20,000 decor package from Living Design Decor! Simply stop by their booth at the show and enter your name for your chance to win.

2. Hone in on the honeymoon: Enter on Facebook and again at the Modern Wedding show for multiple chances to win the honeymoon of a lifetime: a seven-night, eight-day gourmet stay for two adults in the romantic Infinity Pool Casita Suites at the El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma, including airfare by Sunlovers Travel Award-Winning Destination Weddings.

3. Shut the trunk up! A Modern Wedding tradition: 100 keys and 100 brides, but only one key will open the trunk to the wedding dress of her dreams! Brides must attend the show to be eligible for this campaign. Learn more at modernwedding.ca/the-dress-win

4. Win a night in luxury: Step 1: Sign up online at modernwedding.ca; Step 2: attend the show Jan. 7 at the Crystal Garden; Step 3: receive your Parkside Hotel and Spa room key upon entering the show; Step 4: Visit the Parkside Hotel and Spa booth at the show and pick up your swag bag – one of the 100 keys will unlock the door to an overnight stay in a one-bedroom Parkside luxury suite!

5. Get informed: Meet the leaders in the wedding and special event industry at the largest wedding and event showcase on Vancouver island. The vendors are eager to show you why they are the best and how they can make your special day complete.

6. Taste the difference: Sample food and beverages from local caterers, bakers, breweries and distilleries, and let your taste buds make the decision!

7. Find a host: Whether you’re looking for your dream wedding venue or the perfect location for out-of-town guests, every major hotel will be represented at the Modern Wedding show.

8. Be inspired: After the bride and groom, these are the elements that take your breath away – gorgeous floral displays, inspiring tablescape displays and a cake extravaganza!

9. See your wedding in print: Learn about the opportunity to have your wedding featured in Modern Weddings magazine 2018!

10. Be around the absolute opposite of ordinary: Be part of the magic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at Crystal Gardens in Victoria.

Learn more at modernwedding.ca or visit on Facebook.

 

