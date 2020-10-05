Discover what’s possible: Premium log kits for your shed, studio or suite!

Local company has everything you need to build a backyard home office or a cabin at the lake

‘The Carol’ pre-fabricated log structure made of Northern Spruce. PacRim Log Structures has over 150 models ranging in size from sheds to four-bedroom homes.

When you’re getting ready to build there’s a lot to think about —preparing the site, acquiring permits, finding materials, and darting back to the store because you forgot door hinges. You may not even know what’s possible, which makes your dream backyard harder to picture.

A shed for your garden tools? A backyard office to make work-from-home more manageable? A yoga space that doubles as guest accommodation, or a hunting cabin for your vacation property? As the weather turns cooler it would be great to have a sauna or a roof over the hot tub.

What if it came in a kit, with quality wood and all the necessary hardware? What if there was a catalogue to inspire your next project?

Vancouver Island-based PacRim Log Structures offers high quality pre-fabricated log structure kits that suit versatile applications. With over 150 models ranging in size from sheds to four-bedroom homes, there’s a product to suit your needs.

A sturdy, chic Northern Spruce structure for every occasion

Explore the website, talk to a sales representative at Down to Earth in Metchosin or visit the display village in Nanaimo to see a range of models up close. Overwhelmed by choice? Check out these two popular units — both are small enough to avoid building permits in most municipalities.

The Carol: The Carol is a versatile, sturdy structure with a stylish exterior that makes your backyard look more classy, not more crowded. Use it as a utility shed or customize the interior for an outdoor bathroom.

The Bunkie: Looking to build a guest space in the backyard, or a more comfortable cabin at your lakeside retreat? The 104 square foot Bunkie is elegant and roomy with a loft for extra living space.

Do-it-yourself or Do-it-for-me, easy building either way

Pick up your flat-packed order at Down to Earth with all the materials for your floor, walls, roof, windows and doors PLUS all the necessary hardware. PacRim will provide you with drawings and videos to help you build. PacRim does it: Don’t have the means to pick up your order or put it together? Let PacRim handle the hard work. Have your order delivered anywhere on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands or shipped across Western Canada. Hire PacRim for assembly, and watch your sauna or studio rise up without lifting a finger.

Don’t have the means to pick up your order or put it together? Let PacRim handle the hard work. Have your order delivered anywhere on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands or shipped across Western Canada. Hire PacRim for assembly, and watch your sauna or studio rise up without lifting a finger. Customizations and site prep: Upgrade your roof, floor boards or insulation, or talk to a sales representative about customizing a premium kit. PacRim is part of the EC Group, a team of builders who specialize in all facets of construction and home-building. If you need help preparing your building site or running utility lines, PacRim can help. They can even work with your local municipality and engineers to acquire building permits.

Visit PacRim in Victoria at Down to Earth in Metchosin, in Nanaimo at 1985 South Wellington Road and in Vancouver by appointment. Learn more at pacrimls.ca or call 1-844-385-0564.

