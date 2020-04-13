Through RBCM@Home sessions, Royal BC Museum curators and researchers are engaging the public from their homes about an array of topics.

Explore the Royal BC Museum live and @Home!

Virtual sessions shine light on museum collections and curators

While visiting the Royal BC Museum in person isn’t possible right now, virtual visits are opening the door to some of its most fascinating collections, artifacts and experts.

Hosted by Kim Gough, Learning Program Developer at the museum, RBCM@Home sessions use video conferencing technology to visit museum curators and researchers in their homes, where like many of us, they’re currently working remotely.

“It’s a chance to learn more about the people who have shaped our collections and hear their stories,” Gough says, pointing to the wealth of information available from the provincial museum team.

“I often feel like I’m working in an encyclopedia,” she laughs. “In these sessions, we’re trying to recreate that for the community.”

RBCM@Home not only explores what team members are working on right now, but how their home environment is reflected in their work. Archivist Genevieve Weber recently shared how she curates pieces for her own family archives, for example. And last Tuesday’s session gave participants a glimpse into the home art collection of the museum’s new curator of art and images, Dr. India Rael Young, who also shared how to spot a “deal” and discover ways to support artists now.

Building on the popularity of the museum’s Live at Lunch sessions, the free half-hour RBCM@Home runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon.

What’s coming up?

Coming sessions include this week’s What’s New in Canadian Paleontology on Tuesday with curator of paleontology, Dr. Victoria Arbour and some of her colleagues from across Canada. Learn about recent discoveries and what has them excited about the cretaceous and beyond.

Return on Thursday for the intriguingly named program The Ethnobotany of some Chinese Melons with the museum’s botany curator Dr. Ken Marr.

RBCM@Home – kid version!

Adults and older youth aren’t the only ones who can explore the Royal BC Museum from the comfort of home.

Each Wednesday at 11 a.m., gather some paper and your favourite pens or crayons for a Royal BC Museum playdate. During RBCM@home (Kids), hosted by Learning Program Developer Chris O’Connor, families across BC can visit with members of the museum staff to learn and create together.

Coming up Wednesday, April 15 is Tide Pool Doodles – draw and learn about all the wonderfully weird things at the ocean’s edge with Heidi Gartner, invertebrate collection manager. All you need is paper, scissors and something to draw with.

And for the outdoor enthusiast… try RBCM @Home (Outside) on Wednesdays at 2 pm. Check out the Royal BC Museum online calendar for details.

Because the museum’s Zoom Room only has a capacity of 100 spots, those unable to access the sessions through Zoom can check it out through Facebook Live on the Museum’s Facebook page. Sessions will also be archived on the museum’s YouTube channel. See you @Home!

 

During RBCM@Home (Kids), the Royal BC Museum team is engaging with local youngsters about a variety of topics.

Previous story
April is Construction Month in BC

Just Posted

Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

Visits to parks have risen and fallen widely

COVID-19 threatens the food security of millions of Canadians

Stats Can finds many Canadians do not have financial resources to sustain ‘well-being’

B.C. lumber and energy exports see significant declines amid COVID-19

COVID-19 depresses B.C.’s commodity exports

Weddings cancelled, postponed and altered due to COVID-19

Many people are holding off on ‘I do’s’ until after the pandemic has passed

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

B.C. kids social distancing from their father knit blanket to keep him warm

‘It was an absolutely stunning gift,’ proud father says

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Most Read