Explore the Royal BC Museum live and @Home!

Through RBCM@Home sessions, Royal BC Museum curators and researchers are engaging the public from their homes about an array of topics.

While visiting the Royal BC Museum in person isn’t possible right now, virtual visits are opening the door to some of its most fascinating collections, artifacts and experts.

Hosted by Kim Gough, Learning Program Developer at the museum, RBCM@Home sessions use video conferencing technology to visit museum curators and researchers in their homes, where like many of us, they’re currently working remotely.

“It’s a chance to learn more about the people who have shaped our collections and hear their stories,” Gough says, pointing to the wealth of information available from the provincial museum team.

“I often feel like I’m working in an encyclopedia,” she laughs. “In these sessions, we’re trying to recreate that for the community.”

RBCM@Home not only explores what team members are working on right now, but how their home environment is reflected in their work. Archivist Genevieve Weber recently shared how she curates pieces for her own family archives, for example. And last Tuesday’s session gave participants a glimpse into the home art collection of the museum’s new curator of art and images, Dr. India Rael Young, who also shared how to spot a “deal” and discover ways to support artists now.

Building on the popularity of the museum’s Live at Lunch sessions, the free half-hour RBCM@Home runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon.

What’s coming up?

Coming sessions include this week’s What’s New in Canadian Paleontology on Tuesday with curator of paleontology, Dr. Victoria Arbour and some of her colleagues from across Canada. Learn about recent discoveries and what has them excited about the cretaceous and beyond.

Return on Thursday for the intriguingly named program The Ethnobotany of some Chinese Melons with the museum’s botany curator Dr. Ken Marr.

RBCM@Home – kid version!

Adults and older youth aren’t the only ones who can explore the Royal BC Museum from the comfort of home.

Each Wednesday at 11 a.m., gather some paper and your favourite pens or crayons for a Royal BC Museum playdate. During RBCM@home (Kids), hosted by Learning Program Developer Chris O’Connor, families across BC can visit with members of the museum staff to learn and create together.

Coming up Wednesday, April 15 is Tide Pool Doodles – draw and learn about all the wonderfully weird things at the ocean’s edge with Heidi Gartner, invertebrate collection manager. All you need is paper, scissors and something to draw with.

And for the outdoor enthusiast… try RBCM @Home (Outside) on Wednesdays at 2 pm. Check out the Royal BC Museum online calendar for details.

Because the museum’s Zoom Room only has a capacity of 100 spots, those unable to access the sessions through Zoom can check it out through Facebook Live on the Museum’s Facebook page. Sessions will also be archived on the museum’s YouTube channel. See you @Home!