Family festival season starts at the Selkirk Waterfront this Sunday!

Hosted by the Burnside Gorge Community Association, the fun-filled Selkirk Waterfront Festival fills Selkirk Green Park with family-friendly activities, entertainment, refreshments and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 26.

“There’s great energy, with lots of young ones running around, dancing to the music and having fun,” says the association’s Community Recreation Coordinator Travis Chater, who looks forward to celebrating his second Selkirk Waterfront Festival with the community. “It’s just a really positive event, with lots to do for local families.”

Children will enjoy the Family FUN Zone, where PISE will host exciting games and activities in support of physical literacy, the Island Savings community group will offer face painting, and several local mascots will drop by for a visit. And don’t miss an exciting aerial demonstration by Ignio Circus Company!

Live music and dancing are planned, with a variety of new names appearing alongside some returning favourites.

Highlights include the Songhees Traditional Dancers, Daniel Cook and the Radiators, Mufaro Marimba, the Soul Shakers and local youth band The Colts.

Worked up an appetite? Savour world cuisine in the international food court, then browse unique arts and crafts in the colourful street market.

“Our focus really is on providing an opportunity for families to come out and have fun together in an accessible way,” Chater says.

Join the fun!

Volunteers are needed for many areas of the festival, including vendor assistants, café crew, parking crew, stage assistants, children’s fun zone leaders, and set-up and take-down crew. If you’re interested in volunteering, call Travis 250-388-5251.

Serving the Burnside Gorge community since 1991

Founded 1n 1991, the Burnside Gorge Community Association serves local residents of all ages, from children to seniors, with a wide range of programs and services. Both a neighbourhood house and community centre, programs include childcare, community recreation and wellness programs, counselling and social service programs.

To learn more, visit burnsidegorge.ca or stop by at 471 Cecelia Rd. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Sunday’s Selkirk Waterfront Festival!

 

