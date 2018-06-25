The Sands Victoria team stepped out for the recent Hike for Hospice, supporting Victoria Hospice.

Funeral professionals put public face forward

Forging deep community connections today eases death discussions tomorrow

A funeral provider is a community professional we tend not to think about until we need to, which means those initial meetings can come at the most difficult times.

The team at Sands Victoria Funeral Chapel is changing that.

“As funeral directors, we’re here to help and to serve the community in any way possible. That means that 24/7, when a family needs us, we’re here,” says Anthony Black, Sands Victoria Assistant Manager.

However, the Sands team is also actively involved with the local community, helping out through local events, working with local seniors and youth, and supporting initiatives important to its team.

This community-centred approach is at the heart of Sands, which has been part of Victoria for 112 years. “We at Sands are very proud of being involved in the community at a very personal level,” Black reflects.

Connecting with community

In addition to creating meaningful ceremonies, Sands Victoria also opens its doors for community use, welcoming the use of its spaces for meetings, events and other gatherings, outside of funeral or memorial services.

In addition to welcoming the community in, the team also enjoys connecting in other more public, equally rewarding ways, spending considerable time volunteering and fundraising. Recent initiatives have included the Take it to the Streets Road Hockey Tournament for the Help Fill a Dream Foundation and the seventh annual Hike for Hospice, hosted at Fisherman’s Wharf to raise awareness and vital funds for Victoria Hospice.

“We also find a lot of community partners in care homes who will approach us if they have a small group who want to go for an outing, like Ballet Victoria’s Tea for Tutu, and we’re able to take them in one of our limousines,” Black says. “It’s just a way for them to get out and enjoy themselves in a special way – often they’ve never ridden in a car like that before.”

Far-reaching impact

The impact of their efforts reaches far beyond fundraising.

“It’s really important that we’re involved out in the community so that as funeral directors, people still find us approachable,” Black says.

“It’s also important that we give back in a way that’s not death-related,” he adds. “When we’re out in the community, and recognized in that capacity, later when families experience loss, it helps them to have a face they know.

“And it’s not only for the community, it’s also for us,” Black adds. “It allows us to interact with people on an entirely different level.”

Would you like to connect with the Sands Victoria team for your local organization or community event? Give them a call 250-388-5155.

