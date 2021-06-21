Blaise McDonald, from MAC Renovations.

Get the condo space you want with the design you love

Condominium renovations pose both unique challenges and rewards!

Whether you’re eying your first home or downsizing from a decades-loved family home, an older condominium offers some appealing features you might not find with a newer building.

Many condos built in the 1970s, for example, will have significantly larger floorplans than those typically built today, explains Blaise McDonald, from MAC Renovations. In fact, it’s not unusual to see two-bedroom units in the 1,200-square-foot range, often with gorgeous views. To buy a similar-sized modern unit would cost considerably more.

Like a single-family home, if the “bones” of an older condo are good, and needed updates are largely cosmetic, it can worth investing in a renovation to bring the features you want to a space you’ll love.

That said, condo renovations require some specific practices that single-family home renovations don’t, Blaise notes.

Part of that includes involving the strata council at the outset of any renovation. “We’re not only working for the client, we’re also working for the strata,” he says.

Blaise shares a few planning points for condo owners to consider:

  • Logistics: Remember that tools and materials will need to be brought up and down the stairs, or elevator where possible, which can add to time and labour requirements. Be sure to ask potential contractors about steps taken to protect elevators and common areas, and to accommodate parking needs.
  • Pre-approvals: Before beginning work, MAC asks homeowners to provide a letter of approval from the strata, Blaise notes. Homeowners must typically also accept responsibility for any damages that could occur, so it’s essential to ensure your renovation professionals have appropriate insurance and experience to undertake the planned work. “Even if you buy a cheap fixture from a big box store and it leaks and damages the building below you, you could be responsible,” Blaise says.
  • Limitations: Depending on the size and design of your condominium, you could face certain limitations – you may not be able to accommodate that extra-wide refrigerator or roomy island, for example.
  • Structural challenges: Any structural changes must be designed by an architect and/or structural engineer, to ensure renovations don’t negatively impact the building or other units. During work in an older building, it may also be necessary to bring other elements up to code, such as fire separation.

The good news? The rewards can be worth the work. “Even simple dress-ups like a bathroom update will make a big difference and make your new home yours,” Blaise says.

To learn more about the possibilities for your home, visit MAC Renovations online at macreno.com or call 250-384-6091.

RELATED READING: Suite deal? 4 questions you MUST ask before renovating

Renovations

Previous story
There’s fun to be had in Nanaimo, the city by the sea

Just Posted

A single-vehicle incident has closed southbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway from Sayward Road Monday morning. Emergency crews are on scene. (Black Press Media file photo)
TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle incident closes southbound Pat Bay

Highway southbound from Sayward Road closed Monday morning

University of Victoria researchers received more than $9 million from the federal government for projects that aim to advance big ideas, discoveries and innovations. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
University of Victoria research boosted with more than $9 million in federal funding

The research funding will support a wide range of projects and study

LeoVegas's promotional art for their survey of Canada's funniest proviences (LeoJoker)
B.C. second-funniest province in Canada: online survey

Dry humour popular with B.C. residents – we’re also boisterous laughers

Coun. Bob Thompson wants authorities to delay the June 30 deadline for submissions to BC Housing’s request-for-proposal to run the supportive housing project at Prosser Road. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich calls for delay in supportive housing project deadline

Municipality wants more say in eventual choice of contractor to run supportive housing project

Two volunteers work to sieve a sample of sand and ocean water through a filter, capturing any potential microplastics. (Courtesy of Ocean Diagnostics)
Victoria startup making waves in microplastics research

New products from Ocean Diagnostics will make research faster, more affordable

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim jackpot

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

Most Read