Get to know your city … Halloween-style!

Halloween festivities abound around the region. Oak Bay’s Trick-or-Treating on the Avenue, and evening bonfire at Fireman’s Park are always highlights. Keri Coles photo

Did you know Victoria enjoys a reputation as one of the most haunted cities in Canada? It’s all in good fun though, as communities from Sooke to Sidney throw open their doors to residents and visitors. In fact, the Capital Region’s Halloween happenings provide a great opportunity to get out and explore your community, whether it’s been “home” for a while, you’re brand new to the neighbourhood, or you’re scoping out a potential move.

Family festivities:

Visit Galey Farms’ annual Halloween extravaganza Pumpkinfest, with daytime festivities for the younger set on weekends to Oct. 28. Pumpkin Art in Oak Bay Village showcases hundreds of carved pumpkins Oct. 26 to 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. (to 10 p.m. Oct. 31), by donation to Oak Bay Sea Rescue. From 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Wicked Victoria brings music, entertainment, shopping, kids’ fun and activities, non-profit info booths and more to Government Street. Downtown Sidney is closed to traffic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for the annual Treat Street & Spook Zone, downtown and at Mary Winspear Centre, while participating merchants in the Oak Bay Village host Trick-or-Treat on the Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. In downtown Victoria, trick-or-treating for the little ones is Oct. 30 & 31 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Frightful fun:

Of course, families with older children and teens have plenty of fearsome festivities to enjoy, too! Festival of Fear brings evening frights to Galey Farms to Oct. 31, while Monsters Haunted House: Fear on the Pier returns to Pier A, 203 Dallas Rd. (Not intended for younger audiences). Gruesome sights and unexpected surprises await at the Heritage Haunted House (3808 Heritage Lane), where the frightening fun happens in support of the Help Fill A Dream Foundation from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Near Sooke, strange creatures run amok and spooky tales are told at AdrenaLINE Zipline Adventure Tours’ Haunted Night Zipline Tours, Oct. 26 to 28. Be sure to book early as space is limited.

Bonfires & Fireworks, Oct. 31:

Fernwood Halloween Bonfire – Fun at the Fernwood Community Centre, from 5:45 to 10 p.m., with a bonfire at Stevenson Park.

Fun at the Fernwood Community Centre, from 5:45 to 10 p.m., with a bonfire at Stevenson Park. Bonfire at Fireman’s Park – Visit Oak Bay’s Fireman’s Park from 6 p.m. for hot dogs, hot chocolate, costume contest and more.

Visit Oak Bay’s Fireman’s Park from 6 p.m. for hot dogs, hot chocolate, costume contest and more. Bonfire at Archie Browning – Head to the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and refreshments by donation from the Esquimalt Lions.

Head to the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and refreshments by donation from the Esquimalt Lions. Metchosin Halloween & Bonfire – Costume judging at 7 p.m., fireworks just after sunset, plus a ‘haunting hall’ at Metchosin Municipal Grounds.

Costume judging at 7 p.m., fireworks just after sunset, plus a ‘haunting hall’ at Metchosin Municipal Grounds. Colwood Community Halloween Bonfire – Hot dogs, hot chocolate, treats and music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Colwood Fire Hall.

Hot dogs, hot chocolate, treats and music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Colwood Fire Hall. Bonfire at Wain Road – North Saanich Fire Deptartment welcomes the community for the annual bonfire (from 6:30 p.m.) and fireworks (7:45 p.m.). Donations for Muscular Dystrophy gratefully accepted.

North Saanich Fire Deptartment welcomes the community for the annual bonfire (from 6:30 p.m.) and fireworks (7:45 p.m.). Donations for Muscular Dystrophy gratefully accepted. Bonfire at Centennial Park – Central Saanich Volunteer Fire Department lights the bonfire at 7:30p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m. in Centennial Park. The Central Saanich Lions Club will sell hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate by donation.

To celebrate this spookiest of seasons, check out the full blog here!

