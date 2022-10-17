Hear what you’ve been missing with Island’s mobile hearing clinic

Our many senses help us enjoy the world around us, but the one we often take for granted — and the one we can’t switch off at will — is our hearing. We take in so much information around us through our ears, and if you aren’t hearing well, you’re missing out on more than you think!

October is Audiology Awareness Month

The world around us can be noisy — there’s more noise pollution than ever and it doesn’t look like it will get better in the near future. Not only that, but we are constantly plugged in — headphones are a modern must — we love our music, podcasts, and on-the-go telephone calls when we are out and about, and we enjoy watching our streamed shows in our leisure hours.

“One way we can combat hearing loss is noise reduction and using protective equipment when appropriate,” says Jeff Campbell, owner of Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic. “Even if you do take steps to protect your hearing, the truth is, we are nearly constantly exposed to sound and it takes a toll on the delicate mechanism that allows us to hear.”

All that sound exposure can lead to hearing loss — and it’s usually gradual, meaning it may take a long time to notice. You may be turning the TV up just a bit more, or finding that it’s harder to hear the person at the grocery store counter.

It’s not just that you might be missing out on life around you — everything from the sounds of nature, to the grandkids sneaking a cookie or two — gradual hearing loss can lead to other issues too such as cognitive impairment and even depression.

READ MORE: Victoria’s mobile hearing clinic brings the speed of sound to your door

A modern solution for the modern world

Getting your hearing tested is easy — especially with Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic. What could be easier than having a fully equipped hearing clinic come right to your door?

Jeff Campbell and his team of hearing experts bring their expertise to you — all you have to do is make an appointment.

“We will do a full hearing test, prescribe an appropriate device if necessary, fit your device, and even provide follow up to make sure everything is working for you,” Jeff says. “And you never have to leave home!”

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

Health and wellness