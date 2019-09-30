The Victoria Fall Home Expo comes to Pearkes Recreation Centre Oct. 4 to 6, with more than 150 exhibitors on hand to answer your questions. The Victoria Fall Home Expo comes to Pearkes Recreation Centre Oct. 4 to 6, with more than 150 exhibitors on hand to answer your questions.

Home renos? The experts you need, the prices you want are here!

Head to the Victoria Fall Home Expo Oct. 4 to 6

If fall’s arrival has you casting a critical eye at your house, there’s no better time than now to get the information and inspiration you need to create the home you want.

Whether you’re concerned about fall’s cold temperatures or want to create a cosier home for the holidays, find everything you need at the Victoria Fall 2019 Home Expo!

Coming to Pearkes Recreation Centre Oct. 4 to 6, discover more than 150 exhibitors on hand to answer your questions.

“People love that it’s a one-stop shop, and a low-pressure, neutral environment to source the services you need and people you want to work with,” says Evergreen Exhibitions’ Darcy Hope.

Whether you’re in the market for a large-scale renovation or making a few small changes to create your masterpiece, local industry experts will be on hand to talk all things home!

Get your home ready for winter:

Are your roof, gutters and windows ready for winter? Get the info you need to see if you need to call in the pros. Maybe you’d like to cut your heating bills – who wouldn’t ?! – with an efficient new furnace or heat pump? Find the resources you need to make that happen (and with Fortis and BC Hydro on-site too, get all the info about the latest rebates and incentives!)

Demos & Deals:

As you browse the booths, watch for a variety of “how-to” demonstrations, plus lots of special-to-the-expo deals that provide some of the best prices of the season. And yes, with a variety of draws and door prizes, there’s lots of opportunity to win, too, including the chance for a $1,000 gift card to Capital Iron, just for walking through the door!

Plan your visit:

If you have some specific projects in mind, it pays to create a “plan of attack. “Check out the exhibitor’s map online, or pick up a map at the door so you can make sure you see all the experts who can help with your project. And because it’s easy to miss someone in your initial sweep, leave time do second lap to take advantage of all that expertise on hand.

When to go:

With a full weekend to take in the latest and greatest innovations for your home, visiting when it’s a little quieter might provide a better chance to chat one-on-one with industry experts you want to see.

Friday afternoon and first thing Saturday and Sunday tend to be a little quieter, Hope says.

Otherwise, visit:

  • Friday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And remember, home show admission, not to mention all the expert advice, is always free!

Learn more about the Victoria Fall 2019 Home Expo and all the other Vancouver Island shows on the fall calendar, at homeshowtime.com.

 

