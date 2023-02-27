Innovation brings better healthcare now, and for the future

Ssince the Victoria Hospitals Foundation launched their Emerge Stronger campaign in October 2021, more than 4,300 donors have raised over $7 million! You can help reach the campaign’s goal of $10 million by donating at www.victoriahf.ca/donate.

They say necessity is the mother of invention, but even the best ideas need funding and community support to create real change. In the world of healthcare, innovation often begins with a doctor, nurse or other clinician who wants to change the life of their patient. Lasting change happens when those ideas are supported across the community.

Victoria is lucky to have both passionate care providers and a dedicated community of donors supporting their ideas to improve local healthcare. The truth is in the numbers: since the Victoria Hospitals Foundation launched their Emerge Stronger campaign in October 2021, more than 4,300 donors have raised over $7 million!

The first campaign phase, Recovery, helped our Victoria hospitals (Victoria General, Royal Jubilee, and Gorge Road) recover services and upgrade priority equipment impacted by the pandemic. The second phase, Local Care, is allowing many patients to access care close to their homes, loved ones, and support networks, rather than having to travel to the Lower Mainland. The final phase, Innovation, has just begun, and you can help reach the campaign’s goal of $10 million!

“For the patients who are waiting for breakthroughs in care, philanthropy continues to be the vital link that empowers our brightest minds to transform challenges into solutions,” says Avery Brohman, CEO, Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Like healthcare systems around the world, Victoria care teams are striving to transform how care is delivered as they navigate the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Innovation, ground-breaking research and equipment will empower our care teams to deliver care more effectively now, and in the future.

When every minute counts

Timely lab results empower Victoria care teams to make informed decisions, and are particularly important for patients in Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units where every minute counts. That’s why the Emerge Stronger campaign includes funding for an updated Automated Chemistry Line at Royal Jubilee Hospital. The current 20-year-old Chemistry Line performs 1,000-1,500 tests each day, but donor support will fund a new Automated Chemistry Line, which can perform 1,200 tests every hour.

“Quicker turnaround times help ensure patients have the best chance at a meaningful recovery and survival,” says Dr. Omar Ahmad, Department Head, Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Island Health. “The Chemistry Line is absolutely crucial to the work we do here in the hospital. An updated Automated Chemistry Line will help increase efficiencies and result in an improved care journey for our patients.”

Our healthcare systems are being tested like never before, but the community is stepping up to ensure the humans behind our local frontlines have the tools they need to continue answering the call.

“Gifts to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation not only support critical care for those in our community, but also show the hospital care teams how much the community appreciates them,” says Lindsay Gaudette, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, Peninsula Co-op, which is matching $100,000 in donations to kick off the Innovation phase of Emerge Stronger.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is a registered charity. For more information, please call the Foundation at 250-519-1750, or visit victoriahf.ca. To donate to the Innovation phase and have your gift matched by the Peninsula Co-op, visit www.victoriahf.ca/donate before Mar. 31, 2023.

