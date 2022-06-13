Island mobile hearing clinic offers new tech: Not your grandma’s hearing aids!

The Ears to You van can get to your door to provide you with the best in state-of-the-art hearing technology.

Being active is part of life on the west coast — there’s just so much great stuff to do outdoors, especially on Vancouver Island. But rain is also part of life on the west (wet) coast! While summer is rumoured to be on the way, it’s been a wet spring, and unpredictable too, with everything from rain to hail to contend with!

If you wear hearing aids, you may be all too familiar with the limitations they present when it comes to water and weather — until now.

Healthy from head to toe

We all want to be healthy from head to toe — and part of good health and quality of life is hearing what’s going on around you! At Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, they understand that there’s more to life than hearing the evening news — there’s a whole world of sound that makes life enjoyable, fun and fascinating, too, especially when you enjoy an active lifestyle.

“Technology applies to so many aspects of our lives, even in the fitness world — from step counters to smart watches — and the same tech applies to advances in hearing aids too,” notes Ears to You owner Jeff Campbell.

Go outside — rain or shine!

Ever played golf in the rain? What about going for a hike? A spontaneous water fight with the grandkids? Waterskiing? Were you worried about your hearing aids when it started to rain in the garden? Those days are gone!

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic is excited to introduce new hearing aids that are light years beyond your grandma’s hearing aids — available for the first time! It’s a whole new world of freedom. No more worrying about the weather — you can just enjoy your chosen activity, planned or not.

For those who want to track their fitness levels more closely, Ears to You has just what you need: hearing aids that track your heart rate and your steps! Enjoy your game of golf, rain or shine, and get your stats on heart rate and steps. It’s the ultimate tool for the socially active fitness buff or if you just want to keep track of your steps walking the dog or chasing the grandkids!

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island!

Don’t miss a word on the court or over coffee

We all know that physical activity is important, but a big part of participation and pleasure in activities for most folks is the social side — we love to enjoy time with others! Don’t miss out on the conversation on the hike, or the banter over coffee after. What are you waiting for? Get outside, rain or shine, worry-free. Give Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic a call to set up your consultation.

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

