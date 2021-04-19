James Bay’s hub is back, and fresher than ever

Daryl Fediw, store manager at the recently-renovated Thrifty Foods James Bay, open daily from 7 a.m to 10 p.m. Visit the store to see what’s new!

After many months of hard work and spectacular transformations throughout the store, the renovations at James Bay Thrifty Foods are finally complete!

“It’s been a massive undertaking,” says store manager Daryl Fediw. “Our customers and staff have been incredibly patient as we’ve completed this full, inside-outside reno. Departments have shuffled around or been crammed into a smaller footprint at times, but we’re already hearing great feedback as people get a glimpse of the finished product.”

Thrifty Foods James Bay is celebrating their “new” store on Earth Day, April 22 with special end-of-renovations offers in-store.

Pizza by the slice, fresh squeezed juice and herbs grown in-store!

Fediw says the gorgeous exposed wood beams seem to be catching customers’ eye, but the renovation is about more than just looks.

“We’ve moved almost every department to create a flow that makes sense, and offer customers a better shopping experience.”

The new space comes with lots of great services too. There’s a live lobster and crab tank, a juice bar with freshly prepared juices and smoothies, and even Infarm, an in-store herb farm.

“It’s hyper local! Our first plants are already growing. Customers will be able to buy bunches of fresh herbs grown right here in the store,” Fediw says.

There will be lots of new ready-to-eat options for meals on the go, including custom sandwiches and a pizza counter where you can grab a snack by the slice or take home a whole pizza for the family. The check-out area has lots of room for physical distancing, and the pharmacy has extra space for patient consultations.

The James Bay community hub

Fediw started with Thrifty Foods in 1993, and first worked at the James Bay store in the early 2000s. After working at a variety of stores in the CRD he returned to James Bay at the beginning of the renovation, and he says he’s happy to be back in the community.

“James Bay almost feels like a little island — everybody knows everybody, and Thrifty Foods is the centre of the community. I see customers I used to help 15 years ago, and a lot of the staff are the same too. That shows how much people enjoy working here, and living in the community.”

In this challenging year the grocery store is often the only place to see other people, and Fediw is proud of Thrifty Foods’ role in the community. Whether it’s donating to nonprofits to support food security or helping local growers and producers get their food into the store, Thrifty Foods puts community first.

Visit Thrifty Foods James Bay at 475 Simcoe St. for exclusive offers and surprises in-store to celebrate the end of renovations!

Store hours: Daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In-store pharmacy: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

