Oh, Deer! Fall driving DOs and DON’Ts

Wet, dark drives also present potential wildlife hazards

September brings more than back to school. As last week’s fog mixed with smoky skies and rain, it was a good reminder that fall also brings visibility challenges for drivers and cyclists.

“Here in Esquimalt and Victoria, fall and winter bring a darker, often wetter commute, at the very times of day our urban deer also tend to be more active,” says Kristy Kilpatrick, with the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society.

And while that glare from the headlights hitting wet roads can be blinding for us, it can also disorient wildlife, causing animals to freeze or act unpredictably.

Here are a few Dos and Don’ts for fall driving with our four-legged friends in mind:

  • DO slow down, especially in areas deer are known to frequent, keeping your eyes on high alert, especially at night.
  • DO expect more if you see one. Deer are rarely alone, so if you see one, expect others to follow behind or dart out at the last minute. And remember the confusion your headlights can cause.
  • DO continue watching for fawns. Young deer may not recognize vehicles as a threat, so may not immediately move out of the way. Slick pavement can also cause them to slip and fall in front of your vehicle when they try to jump away.
  • DON’T swerve if a collision seems imminent. Remove your foot from the accelerator and brake lightly, keeping the vehicle straight. Insurance adjusters say more car damage and personal injury is caused when drivers swerve to avoid collision with wildlife.
  • DO pick up an awareness sign. Alert other drivers and cyclists to the possibility of deer, and the need to slow down and watch for them in your neighbourhood. Esquimalt residents can pick up a sign from municipal hall.

Research efforts continue

In addition to ongoing seasonal awareness campaigns, the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society’s immuno-contraceptive research continues in Oak Bay, with the results informing communities like Esquimalt in their deer management plans.

The team is currently providing boosters to deer who received the IC injections last year and providing inoculations to new deer this year, Kilpatrick says.

Rutting season is on the way

While fawning season is waning, fall rutting season is coming, typically around late October and November. During this time, bucks can become more visible and their behaviour can be erratic, so it’s best to give them a wide berth to avoid conflicts.

For more information about deer behaviour or local research efforts, visit uwss.ca. Learn more about Esquimalt’s deer management initiatives at esquimalt.ca.

Wildlife

Previous story
3 ways to be septic savvy

Just Posted

Victoria council pushes for December byelection

City staff concerned with timeframe and planning needs prior to byelection

Island Sexual Health expanding physical space and workforce

Island Health looking to hire more health care workers for centre once expansion complete

Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Backpack Buddies was serving 1,300 students per week in March, by June that number doubled

Pandemic reunites 2000s era Victoria rock band The Origin

Saanich musicians recording for first time since 2008

Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read