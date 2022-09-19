Out of sight, not out of mind: Be Septic Savvy

CRD offers timely reminders for Septic Awareness Week (you can even win a FREE inspection!)

While a septic system is typically out of sight, it shouldn’t be out of mind: your home can’t function without it and replacement comes at a high cost. Learn more as the Capital Region marks Septic Awareness Week, Sept. 19 to 25.

Are you septic savvy?

For many residents throughout the Capital Regional District, septic systems – or onsite wastewater treatment systems – provide safe, efficient disposal of household wastewater where sewers are either unavailable or too expensive.

Key to your system’s effectiveness, however, is that it’s working properly – a key focus as the Capital Region marks Septic Awareness Week, Sept. 19 to 25.

Here’s a look at some of the essentials – pick up your full Septic Savvy Household Information Kit at most municipal halls, or download your kit today here – detailed information walks you through protecting your septic system, inspecting it and undertaking necessary maintenance:

Protecting – Designed to handle human waste and toilet paper only – the “Three Ps” – all other household products, detergents, chemicals and personal care products can negatively impact your septic system and end up in groundwater supplies. Use environmentally friendly cleaners and don’t flush items like feminine hygiene products and wipes, even if they claim to be flushable. Inspecting – Not all septic systems are the same, and it’s essential to know exactly what kind your property has to know how to best care for and maintain it. If you don’t know where your components are located, if you’re planning to buy or sell a home or if you suspect your system is malfunctioning, an inspection is a good idea. The Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of BC set inspection guidelines. Maintaining – A well-maintained system can last a long time but regular maintenance is critical. Pump-outs should happen every two to five years, and components examined regularly and any necessary cleaning or repairs carried out.

Need more information? Sign up for a Septic Savvy Webinar, coming up Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Win a free septic system inspection!

In recognition of Septic Awareness Week, the CRD is hosting a Septic System Inspection Giveaway contest, running through Sept. 29. Find the contest rules here and enter to win here!

Learn more about being Septic Savvy

To learn more about how to care for your residential septic system and to enter to win a free septic system inspection, visit www.crd.bc.ca/septic

