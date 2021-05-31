For people on the hunt for an innovative home in the Victoria area, the latest release from #MyBelmont represents the best in community building. Register now at mybelmontliving.com, so you don’t miss out!

For people on the hunt for an innovative home in the Victoria area, the latest release from #MyBelmont represents the best in community building. Register now at mybelmontliving.com, so you don’t miss out!

Sales success leads to early launch in Langford’s most award-winning neighbourhood!

The concluding release from #MyBelmont community starts selling in late summer 2021

When it’s a product you love, there’s nothing like the latest release. A new phone, the newest game console or a new album from your favourite artist… getting this year’s model means getting your hands on the best tech, intuitive design and creative solutions to old issues.

Building on the success and the accelerated pace of sales of its third phase, Belmont Residences East at #MyBelmont, Ledcor Property Investments has fast-tracked the launch of its concluding phase. The most comprehensive residential offering the West Shore has seen yet.

For people on the hunt for an innovative home in the Victoria area, the latest release from #MyBelmont represents the best in community building. “It’s the next generation of MyBelmont Living, full of innovative features for post-pandemic life,” says Marcela Corzo Director of Development, Ledcor Property Investments.

#MyBelmont is the most decorated community on the West Shore communities of Vancouver Island. Within just three and a half years of breaking ground on the former Belmont high school site, this 22-acre neighbourhood will accommodate a total of 520 homes and over 1,300 residents.

#MyBelmont is also proud to contribute to the success of the City of Langford and joins the celebration of the recent recognitions the City has received. Langford was awarded the “Most Livable City” in Canada by Ratesdot.ca, the “No. 1 Community” in BC by the MacLean’s magazine and the “No. 1 Most Resilient City in BC” by BC Business magazine.

“The City of Langford remains committed to supporting the development of a range of housing options for Langford residents. The MyBelmont community is not only a key economic driver for the City but also a great example of where you can live, work and play in your own community,” says Stewart Young, Mayor of Langford.

The bustling retail area just steps from the Belmont residences is home to Thrifty Foods, Anytime Fitness, Starbucks, Mod Pizza and dozens of other restaurants, shops and services.

Redefine the way you live.

If the pandemic has made you yearn for socialization and community, space to create memories with your family and build new relationships, # MyBelmont’s latest offering will is designed for connection. These homes offer more to experience inside and outside your home with extensive amenity spaces that are unlike anything else you’ve seen on Vancouver Island. The concluding development encompasses 185,000 square feet and will be situated at the corner of Reunion and Kelly Road.

Previously from #MyBelmont:

  • Belmont Residences West: Sold-out and occupied in 2020, one- and two-bedroom condominiums with modern amenities such as party lounge, pet room, kayak and bike storage and underground parking. The condo owners enjoy access to the Belmont Club with shared lounge, multipurpose, craft, music and kids’ rooms.
  • Belmont Residences East: Under construction and with the last five remaining units for sale, the sister-building to Belmont Residences West, Belmont Residences East is 94 per cent sold!
  • Crossing at Belmont: One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly rental homes featuring high-end kitchens, contemporary design, kayak and bike storage and underground parking.
  • Belmont Market: The bustling retail area just steps from the Belmont residences is home to Thrifty Foods, Anytime Fitness, Starbucks, Mod Pizza and dozens of other restaurants, shops and services.

 

An initial release of 80 homes will be available for previews starting mid-summer and sales shortly after, and given the pace of sales at its predecessor, you’ll want to act quickly. Register now at mybelmontliving.com, so you don’t miss out!

Most Read