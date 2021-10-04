Seniors share 3 strategies that have made the last 18 months easier

Check in with yourself and your loved ones, then make a plan to tackle the challenges ahead

The past year-and-a-half has forced us all to reevaluate. Residents and staff at Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak came up with creative ways to nurture physical and mental wellness, including fit trip walking.

No matter who you are, the upheaval of the past year and a half has likely forced you to re-evaluate major aspects of your life. For some it’s changed their relationship to work, how they balance relationships, or where they choose to enjoy vacation time. For many of us — young and old — the pandemic has changed our priorities around aging, and how we’d like to live in our 60s, 70s and beyond.

“I’ve met many families who have moved to Vancouver Island in search of a different lifestyle, and they’re bringing their parents along because it’s now more important that everyone lives close by,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager for Berwick Royal Oak. “We’re seeing adults in their 60s and 70s recognize that the time to move is now — they don’t want to be isolated again. Some have moved from more remote homes in the Gulf Islands, from the Prairies or from Ontario, because they recognize the benefits of a full-service community for the next adventure in their lives.”

If you dreamed of travelling or living on a cruise ship in your 60s, luxury independent living on Vancouver Island is an attractive alternative. If the continued protocols and winter looming are making you feel restricted, a supportive, independent community abuzz with friends and adventure might be the perfect antidote.

Berwick residents practice sketching en plein air, taking in another beautiful Victoria day.

3 Strategies to improve wellness in challenging times

1. Check in. Ask family, neighbours, staff and managers how they’re doing. “Many people have coped by keeping their heads down, and haven’t really acknowledged what they’ve been through,” says Linda Lord, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House. “When you ask someone how they are doing the standard reply is ‘fine.’ When you repeat the question and pause, the answer is very different. Be prepared for a wave of emotions and take the time to sit with friends or neighbours to help process everything that’s happened.”

2. Create a new routine. In the early days of the pandemic residents of Berwick Royal Oak and Berwick House had to adjust to new COVID-19 protocols and the active living team developed new ways to engage safely. Now, most programs are running with safety protocols in place, and residents are safely living an active and fun lifestyle.

French, Spanish or Mah-Jongg lessons

Mindfulness sessions

Photo club outings and photography contests

Garden patio yoga

A wide range of fitness classes for all skill levels

Karaoke and trivia in Berwick Royal Oak’s authentic British pub… and more!

Fully vaccinated Berwick residents took lessons in Mah-Jongg, French and Spanish to continue having new experiences, even during a global pandemic.

3. Be proactive. “It’s very common for older adults to delay a move to an independent living community until a health emergency forces them to move into special care,” Lord says. “If you’re thinking of downsizing, moving closer to family, and living your best life with minimal housework, we can help design a transition plan that best suits your needs.”

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community where residents live life to the fullest. For more information about Berwick House, contact Linda Lord at 250 853-5492. For more information about Berwick Royal Oak, contact Kathy McAree at 250 419-4012.

