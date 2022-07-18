Special hearing-test event comes to Broadmead Care with Island’s mobile hearing clinic

The Ears to You team is providing free hearing tests at Veterans’ Memorial Lodge in Saanich July 18 to 20, and for each test completed, Ears to You will donate $25 to Broadmead Care!

Broadmead Care and Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic are excited to be working together to bring free hearing tests to staff, residents, family and friends.

Make sure you aren’t missing anything! Free hearing tests will be offered at Veterans’ Memorial Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from July 18 to 20. Each test takes about 40 minutes and for each test completed, Ears to You will donate $25 to Broadmead Care — a win-win!

READ MORE: Van-tastic innovation in hearing healthcare on Vancouver Island

It’s all in the name

You may be wondering how a hearing clinic can come to you? The clue’s in the name — “Ears to You.” This mobile hearing clinic is self-contained in a four-wheel-drive van, specially modified to go wherever there’s a road — paved or not! Inside, there’s a fully equipped, state-of-the art hearing clinic.

READ MORE: Island mobile-hearing clinic has a Van-do attitude and a cure for pain at the pumps

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves communities throughout Vancouver Island!

A full-wheel deal

Not only is the van fully kitted out, it also comes with expert staff. The van has a few tricks under its hood, too — it’s fully accessible for anyone with mobility issues. Once you’re onboard, the Ears to You professionals will guide you through a full diagnostic hearing test and evaluation. Your lifestyle requirements will be considered too — did you know there are waterproof hearing aids and even hearing aids that can keep track of your steps and your heart rate?

Follow-through is all part of the service

Once the evaluation is complete, any necessary prescriptions and recommendations will be provided. Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic’s service doesn’t end there — they’ll ensure your new device fits and is working the way it should for you.

READ MORE: From north to south and east to west, mobile hearing clinic has the Island covered!

To book a test at this special event, please contact Marci Harker, Event Coordinator at marci.harker@broadmeadcare.com or call 250-658-3220.

If you can’t make the special event, you can book your appointment online here, call Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic at 250-619-5746 find them on Facebook here, or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

Health and wellness