Survey says: YOU can make a Vital difference

What’s your opinion about the livability of your community? Maybe we’re succeeding in some areas but need a little help in others?

As The Victoria Foundation launches this year’s Vital Signs survey May 6, you have the chance to share your thoughts about everything from housing and transportation to mental health and the environment – what’s working well and what could use a little attention.

“The Victoria Vital Signs survey is an opportunity unlike any other to lend your voice as to how the region is doing,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “By understanding our region better, we’re able to do a better job in supporting local needs.”

Take the survey starting May 6

Running May 6 to July 1, the survey will be used as the foundation for the 14th annual Vital Signs report. An annual community check-up, Victoria’s Vital Signs measures the vitality of the region, identifies concerns, and supports action on issues that are critical to quality of life in the Capital Region.

That regional approach also points to the need to ensure feedback comes from throughout the region, from Sooke to Sidney, not only the core communities.

Survey results are paired with local statistics to create a well-rounded picture of the region, and the combined results are used both by local decision-makers and the Foundation to connect philanthropy to community needs and opportunities.

“It’s important to combine both the survey responses and facts and figures to see where perception and reality come together, but also where they don’t,” Richardson explains.

Easier than ever to share your thoughts

Refinements to the mobile survey application makes this year’s survey easier than ever to take – simply visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca and follow the link to the survey, which only takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The importance of your opinion, though, is priceless to local charities.

The combined results are used both by local decision-makers and the Foundation to connect philanthropy to community needs and opportunities. Last year, that community need saw the Foundation distribute $2,235,053 to 106 charities in the Capital Region!

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $200 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities and is committed to Connecting People Who Care with Causes that Matter.