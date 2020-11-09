Take a video tour of the Millionaire Lottery homes

Win this home: Enjoy luxury golf course resort living at Crown Isle, in this 2,333 square-foot home!

Just imagine…

With your Millionaire Lottery tickets, you’ll get in to win 1 of 8 Grand Prize options – including a 2,333 sq. ft. home in Courtney, at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community – or $2.7 million tax-free cash.

Not only that, but there are a total of over 3,100 prizes to win in this year’s VGH Millionaire Lottery, worth over $4.2 million.

And, with your tickets, you’ll be helping VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, supporting life-saving care at British Columbia’s largest hospital. Your ticket purchases will help our doctors and nurses, frontline workers, and first responders – and all the patients who visit VGH every day.

Every year, VGH performs more than 30,000 surgeries and treats more than 600,000 patient visits – and 50% of the hospital’s surgical patients are from outside Vancouver.

And, our health care heroes are fighting COVID-19 at VGH.

We can all win… together.

“Everyday medical needs didn’t stop when COVID-19 hit,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Throughout this pandemic, our researchers and medical teams, who treat patients from across B.C., have done a tremendous job looking after the patients in their care.

“Millionaire Lottery funds are as important as ever as we continue to ensure that our world-class health care teams are equipped with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible.

“On behalf of the Foundation, thank you to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery. You are vital to helping us transform health care.”

And, of course, you won’t just be saving lives – you could change your own, too.

This year’s lottery features 8 Grand Prize packages, including a $2.7 million cash option and homes in South Surrey, Abbotsford, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Courtenay, Kelowna, or a two-home prize in Sooke and White Rock. The largest home package is worth over $3.1 million.

“There has never been a better time to support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation,” says Todd Talbot, Millionaire Lottery spokesperson. “The seven Grand Prize home prizes are more spectacular than ever before!”

As well, if you get your extra 50/50 PLUS and Daily Cash PLUS tickets, you’ll be in to win even more. And, while last year’s 50/50 jackpot topped $1,715,000, this year’s could be even bigger!

Get your 2020-21 VGH Millionaire Lottery tickets online at millionairelottery.com – and if you order today, you could get in the Loyalty Bonus Draw (Deadline: Midnight, November 6), the Fall Bonus Draw, the Christmas Bonus Draw, and the $240,000 worth of Early Bird Draws.

Tickets start at 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $250, and 25 for $500.

