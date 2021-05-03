The Victoria Foundation launches its 16th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey, open from May 4 to July 1.

The Victoria Foundation launches its 16th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey, open from May 4 to July 1.

Take the 2021 Vital Signs Survey, help the region chart a course forward

Have your say May 4 to July 1

As the Capital Region eyes the promise of spring and a path forward from the past year, it’s also a time to reflect – on what the pandemic has revealed about our community, how it’s impacted the region, and how we have come together in our response.

For some, it may have further highlighted the precarious nature of housing; for others, the importance of wellness, including access to healthcare but also community connections and restorative parks and green spaces.

It’s with this in mind that the Victoria Foundation launches its 16th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey, open from May 4 to July 1.

Of course, the pandemic isn’t the only area of concern facing our region. Survey questions also explore issues related to discrimination, access to services, and overall acceptance and ability to participate in our community.

The annual Vital Signs survey asks residents to weigh in with their opinions on issues critical to our community’s well-being. That information is combined with local statistics in Victoria’s Vital Signs report, providing a snapshot of livability and wellbeing in Greater Victoria that helps guide local governments and community leaders as to areas of most pressing need.

For donors, the report also points to areas of need where their funds can do the most good.

“COVID continues to impact our region. The Vital Signs Survey will help us understand what that looks like, and help us chart a path forward from the pandemic,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “At the same time, we’re also asking questions related to inclusion and diversity in our region, which will be a specific focus of this year’s Vital Signs report.”

Take the survey, have your say

In an effort to encourage more voices from throughout the region, this year’s Vital Signs Survey has also been streamlined, making it shorter and quicker to fill out.

“To provide a fuller understanding of our community, we want to see the survey taken by a wide variety of people of different ages, from different social and ethnic backgrounds, and from different neighbourhoods. We want to hear from those who are new to our region and those who have lived here their whole lives,” Richardson says.

The 16th annual survey runs from May 4 to July 1. Find a link at victoriafoundation.ca.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. The Victoria Foundation manages charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds.

CommunityPhilanthropy

 

Survey

Previous story
After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Just Posted

Rendering of the proposed design for the new public safety building in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt residents question approval process for $42M public safety building

May 10 deadline to register opposition, resident group rallying support to force referendum

An off-leash dog plays with a ball in Vernon, B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich park advocates call for off-leash dog park, changes to leash restrictions

Fenced dog run in Cadboro-Gyro Park would take pressure off beach, other parks, association says

Telework could lead to a ‘non-negligible’ cut in greenhouse gas emission and reduce the stress of community, but also reduce the demand for public transit. (Black Press Media file photo)
More than 45% of workers in Greater Victoria could work from home

Teleworking could reduce greenhouse gas emissions but cut demand for public transit

Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Courtesy Yana Hempler)
30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

Yana Hempler runs first of 30 marathons in 30 days on May 1 to benefit hospitals foundation

Saanich author Hannalora Leavitt hopes her new book, This Disability Experience, helps to dispel the ‘otherness’ that often surrounds people with disabilities. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich author pens empowering, informative book on disability

Hannalora Leavitt, who lives with a visual impairment, wants to change how people look at disability

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Most Read