The Esquimalt 5K is coming: register, train or volunteer today!

Popular with everyone from walkers to elite runners, the Esquimalt 5K presented by LifeMark Health hits local streets April 6. Register or volunteer today!

‘The most scenic 5K in the region’ returns April 6 … are your running shoes ready?

Popular with everyone from walkers to elite runners, the Esquimalt 5K presented by LifeMark Health takes participants through beautiful Macaulay and Saxe Point Parks, before returning along blossom-lined streets to the Archie Browning Sports Centre.

The 1K Kids’ Run kicks things off at 9 a.m., and parents are welcome to run alongside their kids in this fun family event, which welcomed more than 100 children last year! The 5K follows at 9:30 a.m.

“We try to keep it fun and get everyone pumped up,” says Esquimalt Recreation programmer Vicki Klyne.

There are a variety of ways to pump up your training, too! 10K training clinics run Jan. 19 to April 20, with admission to the 5K included in your registration fee. Other great cross-training options include Yoga for Runners, Mondays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., and Hybrid Conditioning, Fridays from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Of course, it’s not only the gorgeous waterfront route that makes the Esquimalt 5K a local favourite:

The race is a great training test for some of the longer races coming up later in the spring. It’s fun for families. In addition to the 1K Kids’ Run, many youth test their mettle in the longer 5K as well, in addition to others of all ages and abilities. Strollers are welcome, but will start at the back of the pack to alleviate congestion. Following the race, head to the curling rink at the Archie Browning Sports Centre for refreshments, prizes, a fun children’s corner and a healthy living marketplace! Enjoy refreshments by Country Grocer, with prizes drawn from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Participants must be present to win, but “we promise, the prizes are worth sticking around for!” Klyne says. Enjoy a complimentary post-race massage treatment. Spaces are limited – sign up on race day at the LifeMark Health table at the Marketplace. Treatments will take place in the LifeMark Health Clinic at the Recreation Centre. Results are available online through Race Day Timing Services – look for a link at esquimalt.ca/5K

Register today and save!

Early bird registration is just $18 until Jan. 31. Regular pricing, Feb. 1 to March 31, is $22, while late registration, April 1 to 5, is $30. Register on race day until 8:45 a.m. for $35.

Registration for the 1K Kids’ Run is just $5.

Register online, by phone at 250-412-8500 or stop by Esquimalt Rec Centre at 527 Fraser St.

Volunteers are also essential to any big event’s success and the Esquimalt 5K is no different, Klyne says. Sign up yourself, with a friend, or as a team-building event with your group, and join the fun! Email fitness@esquimalt.ca