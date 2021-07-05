The newest Continuum of Care — now selling and leasing

Take in the panoramic views in the Palm Dining Room, or relax in the Fred and Ginger Piano Lounge!

Residents at the The Vista by Avenir Senior Living, a retirement community opening soon in Esquimalt, will enjoy panoramic views while dining in the sky at The Palm Dining Room.

It’s nice to have options.

The Vista by Avenir Senior Living launches a new era in retirement living. Close to scenic ocean walkways, gorgeous parklands, Esquimalt Recreation Centre, shopping and public transportation, this upcoming community is nestled at the edge of the beautiful Saxe Point. It’s a prime location, and just one of many reasons to join the vibrant community.

The Vista is an 11-storey steel-framed building that will offer 38 exclusive Condominiums for sale and 95 Independent Living rental suites, all with en suite bathrooms, in-suite laundry, patios, and private air conditioning. There will also be 48 Specialized Memory and Complex Care studios for those who require additional support with physical needs, and those with dementia or other cognitive challenges. At The Vista, you can truly age in place with the wide range of Continuum Care options designed to meet your changing needs.

Exquisite amenities

The Vista is a high-quality, pet-friendly building with exquisite Hemmingway-themed design and eclectic decor reminiscent of exotic travel and adventure. Dine in the Sky in the 11th floor Palm Dining Room where you’ll enjoy meals prepared by your Red Seal Chef. The 11th floor will also feature amenity rooms like the Fred & Ginger Piano Lounge, The Polo Club, Garden Tea Room and many more, all surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows to experience panoramic ocean and city views.

Family-owned and operated and Vancouver Island-based, Avenir Senior Living’s David and Violet Craik have spent the last forty years honing their expertise in senior retirement communities in Canada and the US. With a solid reputation for safety, care and security, your health and wellness are their priority and specialty.

“The Vista will inspire and support healthy living and fulfilling lives wherever a senior is in their life,” David says. “We understand the balance of building and managing trusted senior living facilities and creating welcoming, inspired communities,” adds Violet.

The sales centre at 1318 Esquimalt Rd. will be opening soon to take deposits for condominium sales and rental suite leases. Call today to book your appointment at 778-402-1352 or visit liveatVista.ca for more information.

