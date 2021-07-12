The next generation of condominiums at multi-award-winning #MyBelmont — for how we live today

Thoughtful amenities for gathering with friends, working from home and all the activities you love!

This will be the summer for long-awaited reunions. After more than a year of isolation, it’s time to reconnect and rebuild our communities. Over the last 15 months, you’ve been reimagining your life inside and outside your home, and #MyBelmont has listened. Using a unique development approach based on value graphics and intensive customer-centric thinking, the design at Reunion puts people first.

“We’re all eager to start socializing again, and #MyBelmont has created a remarkable, inclusive community where residents can do just that,” says Ian Asselstine, Vice President of Development for Ledcor Property Investments.

The sudden switch to work-from-home forced many of us to adapt on-the-fly while building pent-up demand for socialization. #MyBelmont responded quickly to adapt their final and leading offering of homes at Reunion at #MyBelmont.

“Something we’ve never seen done before, is incorporating the most comprehensive list of amenities to adapt to the post-pandemic life. The menu includes a co-workspace for the new way we work,” says Marcela Corzo, Director of Development, Ledcor Property Investments. “There are private rooms to meet with clients or do focused work, virtual meeting booths for your Zoom calls and shared workspaces when you just want a change of scenery.”

In addition, within the individual residences, many layouts have been equipped with flexible rooms, built-in desks and technology that can be used as work-from-home areas.

”We’ve incorporated workspaces within each home, so you don’t have to run your business from the kitchen table,” Corzo says.

The One to Two Bed + flex homes are being built on the old Belmont high school site at the corner of Reunion and Kelly Road. The new homes are right next to The Belmont Market — a bustling hub with 160,000 sq.ft. of shopping and restaurants anchored by the flagship Thrifty Foods, offering direct access to the Galloping Goose Trail and the numerous parks, lakes and outdoors spaces on your doorstep.

Space to reconnect

Of course, the pandemic re-start is about more than just work, and the Reunion at #MyBelmont includes many thoughtful spaces to reconnect with what matters most to you. Meet fellow dog-lovers in the pet park or at the European-style pet spa. Enjoy some time to reflect and stretch in the outdoor yoga space or at the private fitness club while spinning up a sweat on a state-of-the-art machine.

When it’s time to host family and friends, welcome them in the Grand Lobby before moving to the luxurious private party lounge equipped with gourmet kitchen, or private barbecue terrace overlooking the natural surroundings of the Galloping Goose. Afterwards, relax in the beautifully landscaped courtyard with firepit.

“The pre-sale landscape of housing is changing – the pace of absorption we’ve seen has been simply incredible,” says #MyBelmont’s Director of Sales, Peter Gaby. “We’ve seen a record-setting pace of sales in previous phases at #MyBelmont, and anticipate this final offering will go very quickly.”

An initial release of 80 homes will be available for previews starting mid-summer and sales shortly after, and given the pace of sales at its predecessor, you’ll want to act quickly.

The bustling retail area just steps from the Belmont residences is home to Thrifty Foods, Anytime Fitness, Starbucks, Mod Pizza and dozens of other restaurants, shops and services.

