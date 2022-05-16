The recipe for delicious, home-cooked Indian fusion cuisine is here!

Victoria couple has been producing gourmet Indian spices and recipes since 1996

Daksha Narsing brings you the spices and recipes to create delicious Indian fusion cuisine with Daksha’s Gourmet Spices.

If you’re looking for all-natural spices and a collection of authentic Indian recipes to help you create healthy, mouthwatering dishes, Daksha’s Gourmet Spices has all that and more!

Daksha Narsing began teaching Indian cuisine 30 years ago in Williams Lake, B.C., and soon found that the people she taught wanted to be able to make these delicious dishes at home.

“People loved it!” Daksha says. “Soon they were asking me for the recipes, and they wanted to take home the spices to go along with them.”

That’s when Daksha put together her first Combo Kit by stapling her recipes and the seven packages of spices and spice blends together in a Ziploc bag. The response was incredible so in 1996 she wrote her first cookbook and began selling the spices along with the book; this was the beginning of Daksha’s Gourmet Spices.

“When our kids were in university they would take home the Combo Kits, but it was time consuming for them, so I created our Curry Mixes and sent it off with them and it worked out really well. The Curry Mixes gave them the ability to make delicious meals in such a short time which gave them a lot of confidence in their cooking skills,” Daksha says.

Daksha, her husband Bhaskar, and their family moved to Victoria in 2010, where they continued to run Daksha’s Gourmet Spices.

They both work in their Saanichton warehouse preparing the spice blends to create twelve varieties of Curry Mixes, Chai Latte, Chai Spice and Baking Spice. They use grade A, Fair Trade spices that have been imported from around the world, they carefully select the freshest spices, then sieve them three times to remove any dust or gluten.

“There is no salt, fillers or powders – it’s 100 per cent pure spice,” Daksha says.

From humble beginnings in Williams Lake, Daksha’s Gourmet Spices has grown to supply retail locations, both large and small, all across Canada. Besides the many markets and larger grocery chains in B.C. that feature their goods, you can also find their spices gracing the shelves of stores in smaller towns in Yukon, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

You can also shop for all of their items online and choose from a selection of Curry Mixes like Vindaloo, Chana Masala, Butter Chicken, Tikka Masala and Daal. Each mix is versatile and can be used in several different recipes – some of which are featured in short videos that accompany each Curry Mix!

Find out more about Daksha’s Gourmet Spices on Facebook, order their products and cookbooks online, or head to one of the many locations they supply, and get cooking!

One of the many delectable possibilities – Daksha’s Chicken Meatball Curry.

