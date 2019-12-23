Registration is open for Esquimalt Recreation’s 60-Day Challenge, providing a supportive start to health and wellness in the New Year for participants of all fitness and experience levels!

The road to wellness begins here … Are you up for the Challenge?

Popular Esquimalt Rec program helps set up sustainable fitness

When it comes to establishing those New Year’s wellness habits, a few key steps can make a big difference in maintaining your resolutions for the long-term.

From working out with a buddy to rewarding yourself for each milestone reached, these steps can help you along the road to your ultimate goal, says Ann Henslowe, a personal trainer with Esquimalt Parks and Recreation for nine years.

For the last five years, Ann and the Esquimalt Recreation team have helped inspire and guide participants of all fitness and experience levels in the 60-Day Challenge, designed to offer a supportive and encouraging start to health and wellness in the New Year.

Why is the program a hit with participants?

“I think it’s the motivation – being part of a small group, it’s supportive and people feel accountable,” Ann says, pointing to the supportive, community-based recreation centre setting as another bonus.

Many participants will also sign up with a buddy or co-worker, which adds a social element.

For others, the set scope of the program is also appealing – they know they’re starting at a certain date and ending on another date, with an assessment at the beginning and end to measure their progress, plus emails filled with tips and encouragement along the way!

“Doing small group personal training, you can really tailor the program to the people you have,” Ann notes. “And they see how easy it is to fit fitness into their lifestyle and how much fun it can be.”

With a team of personal trainers providing support and expert guidance, here’s what you’ll get with Esquimalt’s 60-Day Challenge program:

  • pre- and post-fitness testing (and weigh-in, if desired);
  • 9, one-hour small-group personal training sessions;
  • full access to the gym and pool on program training days;
  • additional specialized fitness classes, exclusive to Challenge participants;
  • 5-punch drop-in admission pass;
  • webpage with valuable advice, guidance and encouragement to keep you on track;
  • participatory incentive prizes and;
  • an optional add-on a two-month unlimited access pass (valid 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily) for just $50. Your unlimited access pass includes admission to 40+ drop-in fitness classes each week!

Inspired to take your first steps on the road to wellness? 60-Day Challenge registration is just $125 for the nine-week program. The Challenge begins in the week of Jan. 13 and space is limited, but multiple sessions are available at various times and with different trainers.

Even better, signing up is easy! To view availability and register, click here.

