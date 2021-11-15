The value of a Giving Heart: Paying it forward benefits the entire community

The Victoria Foundation is happy to support the Vancouver Island Giving Hearts Awards, part of this year’s National Philanthropy Day festivities.

There’s no question that Carl and Sue Stovel are committed to their community. The two boast a combined 25 years of volunteering, and have made significant financial contributions to help non-profits working with people challenged by mental illness, poverty, marginalization and a lack of social supports.

And they’ll continue that support for generations to come with a family endowment fund held at the Victoria Foundation.

For these reasons and more, the Stovels are honoured this year along with seven other winners during the Vancouver Island Giving Hearts Awards, part of this year’s National Philanthropy Day festivities on Nov. 15.

As recipients of the Generosity of Spirit award, sponsored by the Victoria Foundation, the couple “believe it is the nonprofits doing the hard work in our communities and it is their privilege to support them both financially and through volunteerism,” notes the Awards’ salute to the Stovels.

“They feel they have been given many opportunities and choices throughout their lives and it is their responsibility to give back and help others. It is their privilege to support nonprofit organizations in the community including Cool Aid, Threshold Housing and Habitat for Humanity who are giving others the opportunity for a better life.”

Hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Vancouver Island Chapter, National Philanthropy Day awards provide an opportunity to celebrate “outstanding acts of generosity in our community and show that together, we can change the world with a giving heart.”

Other 2021 Giving Hearts winners include:

Outstanding Youth Group in Philanthropy: Victoria Admirals U13 C2 hockey team

Victoria Admirals U13 C2 hockey team Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Taya Lee

Taya Lee Outstanding Community Group: Moms Against Racism

Moms Against Racism Outstanding Corporate Responsibility: Status Barbershop, Troy Wilson

Status Barbershop, Troy Wilson Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Dree Thomson-Diamond

Dree Thomson-Diamond Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer: Michelle Mahovlich, PENG, PGEO

Beyond the awards, National Philanthropy Day celebrations also include the Coast Capital Power of Youth: Giving Hearts Workshop, supported by the Victoria Foundation through the Andrew D. Beckerman Fund.

An opportunity for youth from across Vancouver Island to work through a Do-It-Yourself Philanthropy Workshop, Power of Youth provides a foundation of skills and understanding about philanthropy that participants can apply as they become the change-makers of tomorrow.

Thanks to the Andrew D. Beckerman Fund,each youth who completes the workshop and final activity will receive a $50 CanadaHelps Gift Card to designate to the charity of their choice.

“While the pandemic created significant challenges for many of Greater Victoria’s non-profits, it also highlighted more than ever the importance of the work they are doing,” notes Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “Through the efforts of the Stovels and all of the Giving Hearts winners, in addition to the youth committed to improving their community, the future looks bright for Greater Victoria. The Foundation is proud to be a part of those efforts.”

Learn more about the Victoria Foundation at victoriafoundation.bc.ca. Meet this year’s Giving Hearts recipients and learn how you can get involved at npdvictoria.com

