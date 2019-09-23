Unignorable: United Way shines light on local social issues

By Mark Breslauer

CEO, United Way of Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria is a wonderful place to call home. However, our community faces important social issues that often go unnoticed; issues that impact the lives of many. Unfortunately, issues don’t go away by simply ignoring them. The people struggling every day live amongst us.

United Way’s vision is that everyone in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential. We firmly believe that when issues get noticed, they cannot be overlooked. Integral to our work is our focus on the #UNIGNORABLE.

We work collaboratively with our donors, both individuals and businesses, our sponsors, the labour movement, government and social service providers to tackle long-term complicated #UNIGNORABLE social issues such as poverty and disadvantaged youth. As well, we bring thought and action leadership to emerging needs like the opioid crisis.

In the months ahead we will be focused on some of the #UNIGNORABLE issues facing our community. We invite you to learn more about these issues and the ways you can help.

For 82 years, United Way has been tackling local #UNIGNORABLE issues. It is important to note that all dollars raised stay here in the Greater Victoria region. Last year, we invested over $3.68 million dollars into a network of local programs and services to help people in need. We take an integrated approach understanding that when people are in need, they often require more than one program or service.

Last year, our generous donors and supporters helped 80,000 people change their lives for the better.

None of the work we do in the community would be possible without the generous support of individual donors, workplaces, labour, corporate supporters and sponsors.

Please consider showing your love for our community no matter where you live in our region from the Westshore to Sidney to Victoria. By giving to United Way Greater Victoria you change lives. For more information about United Way’s #UNIGNORABLE campaign and the ways you can give, please visit uwgv.ca

***

Find out what motivates United Way Greater Victoria CEO, Mark Breslauer, to make a difference in the community: