Victoria restaurant offers local fare with gourmet flare

Going out for dinner or an appy and cocktail is one of the great pleasures in life, especially when the menu offers locally sourced, hand-made food and hand-crafted cocktails.

One of Victoria’s hidden gems, Lot 1 Pasta Bar is much more than it appears to be from the outside, and offers way more than just pasta! This local, family-owned restaurant boasts an extensive menu that caters to nearly every taste and appetite, not to mention a fantastic drinks menu with local wines and both unique and traditional cocktails.

Gourmet fare with flare that fuses traditional pasta dishes with international style.

More than meets the eye

Lot 1’s modern industrial-chic interior is an inviting place for date night, unwinding after work or catching up with friends, old and new. The recently added patio provides outside seating with heating for those cooler days and for those who just prefer to dine al fresco.

This is gourmet fare with flare, fusing traditional pasta dishes with international style in a full-service, sit-down restaurant. Just like Bin 4 Burger Lounge took burgers to a whole new flavourful plane, so does Lot 1 Pasta Bar, creating a full dining experience from appy to main to dessert (don’t forget the drinks!).

Focusing on sourcing local ingredients as much as possible, using local free-run chicken and fresh fruit and veg from around the province, the flavours pop. From Little Qualicum Brie to Brant Lake Wagyu Beef, the quality is clear! Even the pasta is made by hand on site every morning and air-dried overnight, creating melt-in-your-mouth perfection.

Cheers! Raise a glass with family and friends.

A world of flavours to savour

Sometimes you just want a chance to socialize over a tasty beverage, and Lot 1 offers a drinks menu that features local craft beer on tap, cocktails using locally produced spirits, and traditional cocktails too. Wine, available by the glass, half litre, or bottle, comes from local BC vineyards, and from overseas, giving you a world of flavours to try. Zero Proof Cocktails adhere to the same creative and tasty standards as their intoxicating counterparts.

Dining out can be challenging when you have dietary restrictions or allergies. The staff at Lot 1 can personalize any dish to suit your needs, including providing gluten-free options.

Check out the new menu here and visit in person or order online and enjoy a great meal at home!

Lot 1 is located at 204-815 Cloverdale Ave. and welcomes diners from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can also stay current with the latest happenings on Facebook!

