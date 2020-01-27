Vital funds support vital change: 2020 Community Grant applications open Feb. 3

Between Feb. 3 and March 2, the Vancouver Foundation will welcome 2020 Community Grant applications from eligible applicants from within the Capital Regional District.

When the Child Abuse Prevention and Counselling Society was looking for support for vulnerable families through its Raising Happy Kids program, the Victoria Foundation was there to help with a $15,000 Community Grant.

When the Victoria Conservatory of Music wanted to expand its free Early Childhood Music Education Outreach, the Foundation provided a $15,000 Community Grant.

And when the Rocky Point Bird Observatory Society aimed to increase monitoring of migratory bird populations, a $35,000 Community Grant made that possible.

These are just a small sampling of the Community Grants distributed to 109 local not-for-profits in 2019 – grants totalling $2,815,287!

“2019 was a record year for the Victoria Foundation, both in the number of organizations we worked with and the overall value of the grants awarded, and we are excited to see where 2020 takes us,” says Sandra Richardson, Foundation CEO. “These grants, made possible by our permanent, income-earning endowments, support vital change in the Capital Region.”

Where will we reach in 2020?

Between Feb. 3 and March 2, 2020 Community Grant applications will be welcomed from eligible applicants from within the Capital Regional District – federally registered charities or other qualified donees with the Canada Revenue Agency. This time period is a shift from previous years, when applications were accepted in the fall, and is the result of consultation with the community.

Qualifying projects must align with one of the Foundation’s five Fields of Interest – Arts, Culture and Heritage; Community Services; Education; Environment; and Health and Recreation.

Additionally, projects must address at least one of the Foundation’s Vital Signs Issue Areas identified in the Victoria’s Vital Signs report, such as environmental sustainability, the economy, transportation or homelessness.

Applying is as simple as 1, 2, 3!

Create an online account to access Victoria Foundation’s online granting portal and use your organization’s Canada Revenue Agency charitable registration number as your user name. After registering, complete the online eligibility assessment to determine if you meet the Victoria Foundation’s eligibility requirements. If you’re eligible, complete the full online application form. (Paper or email applications are not accepted.)

Community Grants fall into one of three streams, each with its own guidelines: Focus Grants, up to $15,000; Vital Grants, from $16,000 to $40,000, and Collaboration Grants – however applicants may only submit one application to the Community Grants program each year.

Following the application deadline, Foundation staff may ask for more information or set up a site visit. By mid-June, you’ll will be notified as to whether your grant request was approved or denied.

For more information on the process, email grants@victoriafoundation.bc.ca or call 250-381-5532.