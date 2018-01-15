What Is Biohacking?

Victoria Health Show experts show how lifestyle changes help your body feel its best

Fitness pro Tommy Europe comes to the Victoria Health Show, Jan. 27 and 28.

From earning enough miles for a trip around the world to getting free goods at the grocery store, these days it seems like you can hack nearly anything to get the most bang for your buck.

If only we could hack our own bodies, right? Figure out just how they tick so that we can feel our best and have our bodies performing optimally all the time. What a treat that would be.

Except it already exists. Welcome to the world of biohacking.

Biohacking is the process of making changes to your lifestyle in order to “hack” your body’s biology and feel your best.

You know the saying, “You are what you eat”? That actually applies to humans in a broader sense: everything we put into our bodies — our foods, our thoughts, our physical movement ­— all affect how we behave. By biohacking yourself, you can actually transform your body so that you feel more energized, be more productive and, overall, feel like the best possible version of yourself.

It doesn’t involve being a mad scientist and running crazy experiments with your body. Instead, it means using various hacks to see what works best for you (which could be very different from what works for Susan down the street!) and using it to #liveyourbestlife (unironically!).

Now, some people will tell you that all sorts of gadgets and measurements are necessary to biohack yourself, but we’re talking about the good old-fashioned way: making small changes to your lifestyle, giving your body time to adjust and then seeing how you feel. You stick with the things that work for you and ditch the ones that don’t. After all, when it comes to how your body feels, you’re the expert!

Come Meet the experts at the 27th annual Victoria Health Show Jan. 27 and 28 at Pearkes Recreation Centre to learn about the latest trends, products and services to help you live your best life ever!

