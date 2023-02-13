Enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun on Feb. 20th with Esquimalt Parks and Recreation!

With pancakes and lots of fun, free activities, Family Day is sweet in Esquimalt!

Esquimalt Parks and Recreation has a full day of activities planned for Feb. 20

With fresh pancakes hot off the griddle and a full calendar of free, family activities, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Esquimalt’s Family Day celebrations.

For the first time since 2020, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation is hosting their always popular Esquimalt Lions Pancake Breakfast, followed by a variety of family-friendly activities for you and the whole family to enjoy!

“We are thrilled to be hosting a full day of events this year,” says Meghan Nicklin, Recreation Coordinator. “We’ve brought back our very popular Esquimalt Lions Pancake Breakfast and we’re anticipating an excellent turnout, so for those interested in attending we encourage you to arrive early.”

Breakfast starts at 9 a.m. at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre and is by donation, with all proceeds going right back to the Esquimalt community.

Photos from 2020 when Esquimalt Parks and Recreation last hosted a full day of family-friendly events for Family Day.

After you and the kids have had your fill of pancakes and syrup, it’s time to go burn off some energy and the Esquimalt Parks and Recreation team has a full day of free family fun planned!

Family Day Activities:

  • Arts and crafts with the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub
  • Kindergym and bouncy castle
  • Family friendly fitness demos
  • Free admission to the pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Free family skate from 6 to 7:20 p.m.

Find more details on the Esquimalt Parks and Recreation website closer to the big day! You can also stay up to date on their Facebook events page and make sure to follow them on Instagram.

Esquimalt Parks and Recreation is hiring!

Looking for a career that makes a difference in the community, is supportive, inclusive and has you looking forward to work each day? Esquimalt Parks and Recreation is hiring and might just be the dream job you’ve been waiting for!

With summer fun just around the corner, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation is looking for new team players to join them in a variety of fulfilling positions. Find more information here!

