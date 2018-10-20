Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Thousands of British Columbians headed to the polls on Saturday to elect their local officials for the next four years.

That’s about 3,300 candidates running for positions such as mayor, councillor, and school board in 250 different electoral races.

The results will start flowing in after polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

We will regularly update the graphic below for every mayoral race across the province.

