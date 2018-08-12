Anna King is running for Victoria city council because she doesn’t feel represented as a young, female person from a minority group. Photo contributed

Victoria millennial hops into city council race

Anna King to run in fall election to ensure others like her are represented at the table

Anna King wants to make sure there is better representation at city hall.

So, the self-proclaimed “intersectional millennial” is joining the race to vie for a seat on Victoria city council in the Oct. 20 municipal election under an umbrella of core values that include generosity, inclusivity, productivity, curiosity and authenticity.

“When I look at our current council, I don’t see anyone who looks like me or sounds like me. They don’t speak for me,” said King, who is Chinese-Canadian. “As a young, female person from a minority group, my demographic is not represented.”

The former chief marketing officer at Benifactor Capital – Victoria-based charity marketing agency – has worked in the non-profit sector for 12 years fundraising across the country.

“If we don’t grow, we’re just slowly dying,” King said of the city she wants to see a vibrant place for everyone no matter race, ability, or socio-economic resources, to be able to call home.

And she is no stranger to the unique struggles facing those in her generation, having watched friends she grew up with leave Victoria unable to find employment or affordable housing.

“There simply aren’t enough secure rental suites or affordable houses for purchase,” she said. “We don’t even dream of detached homes. If you want to start a family, like my husband and I, it’s extremely difficult in our 650 sq. ft. studio.”

Along with housing affordability, King’s platform includes better transportation throughout the Capital Region, integrating social services and recreation between people of different ages and abilities, increased childcare spaces and ensuring more diversity is reflected in the city.

“Where there is food, people will gather. This isn’t exclusive to those who are hungry, but applies to everyone. Diversity in food is the first step in cultural acceptance and inclusivity and the elimination of racism,” it reads on her campaign website.

For more information visit AnnaKing.ca or follow her on social media.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Lisa Helps opens campaign headquarters, a ‘space for the community’

Just Posted

Victoria millennial hops into city council race

Anna King to run in fall election to ensure others like her are represented at the table

Victoria athletes bring home 18 medals from Special Olympics Summer Games

A slew of hardware comes in colours of gold, silver and bronze in swimming, softball and gymnastics

MVI shuts down portion of Sooke Road Sunday afternoon

Metchosin fire chief hopes to have road open in roughly 30 to 40 minutes

Victoria Shamrocks head to WLA finals

‘Rocks to take on the Maple Ridge Burrards Friday

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Pilot John Sessions was giving rides in a vintage 1930s airliner at the airport in Abbotsford.

‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Lightning sparks more than 30 fires on Vancouver Island

B.C. Wildfire Service’s Coastal Fire Centre prioritizing and making decisions around resources

Most Read

  • Victoria millennial hops into city council race

    Anna King to run in fall election to ensure others like her are represented at the table