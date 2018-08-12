Victoria millennial hops into city council race

Anna King to run in fall election to ensure others like her are represented at the table

Anna King is running for Victoria city council because she doesn’t feel represented as a young, female person from a minority group. Photo contributed

Anna King wants to make sure there is better representation at city hall.

So, the self-proclaimed “intersectional millennial” is joining the race to vie for a seat on Victoria city council in the Oct. 20 municipal election under an umbrella of core values that include generosity, inclusivity, productivity, curiosity and authenticity.

“When I look at our current council, I don’t see anyone who looks like me or sounds like me. They don’t speak for me,” said King, who is Chinese-Canadian. “As a young, female person from a minority group, my demographic is not represented.”

The former chief marketing officer at Benifactor Capital – Victoria-based charity marketing agency – has worked in the non-profit sector for 12 years fundraising across the country.

In 2014, only 39% of registered voters voted. In 2011, it was 26%. We're doing a little better, but we can do EVEN better! Voting isn't just a duty, but a privilege. Your voice matters. Come out October 20! We ARE the change we are waiting for. 🗳️📝 #yyj #yyjpoli #voteannaking — anna king (@annakyyj) August 11, 2018

“If we don’t grow, we’re just slowly dying,” King said of the city she wants to see a vibrant place for everyone no matter race, ability, or socio-economic resources, to be able to call home.

And she is no stranger to the unique struggles facing those in her generation, having watched friends she grew up with leave Victoria unable to find employment or affordable housing.

“There simply aren’t enough secure rental suites or affordable houses for purchase,” she said. “We don’t even dream of detached homes. If you want to start a family, like my husband and I, it’s extremely difficult in our 650 sq. ft. studio.”

Along with housing affordability, King’s platform includes better transportation throughout the Capital Region, integrating social services and recreation between people of different ages and abilities, increased childcare spaces and ensuring more diversity is reflected in the city.

“Where there is food, people will gather. This isn’t exclusive to those who are hungry, but applies to everyone. Diversity in food is the first step in cultural acceptance and inclusivity and the elimination of racism,” it reads on her campaign website.

For more information visit AnnaKing.ca or follow her on social media.

