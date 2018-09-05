VIU sociology professor joins mayoral race in Victoria

Longtime Fernwood resident Bruce McGuigan is running for mayor of Victoria because of what he calls a lack of good decision making at city hall.
“It’s clear to me that Victorians want a mayor who can work to create solutions, not division,” said the Vancouver Island University sociology professor.
Victoria should return to being a city of families, he said, and not one full of overpriced condominiums and a growing homeless population.
Local governance requires the maintenance of roads, emergency services and parks and recreation facilities. “It’s about finding solutions that actually work and make sense.”
McGuigan, who began his career as a youth worker with street kids, spent 10 years as a senior policy advisor in both provincial and federal governments.
He cites this experience as the foundation on which he’s built a reputation as a “problem solver.”
“I step into stalled projects to help them to completion or help solve complex issues in a short time frame,” he said.