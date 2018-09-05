VIU sociology professor joins mayoral race in Victoria

Longtime Fernwood resident Bruce McGuigan is running for mayor because of what he calls a lack of transparency and good decision making at city hall. Photo contributed

Longtime Fernwood resident Bruce McGuigan is running for mayor of Victoria because of what he calls a lack of good decision making at city hall.

“It’s clear to me that Victorians want a mayor who can work to create solutions, not division,” said the Vancouver Island University sociology professor.

RELATED: ‘Lack of leadership’ prompts former Saanich council hopeful to run for mayor of Victoria

Victoria should return to being a city of families, he said, and not one full of overpriced condominiums and a growing homeless population.

Local governance requires the maintenance of roads, emergency services and parks and recreation facilities. “It’s about finding solutions that actually work and make sense.”

RELATED: Affordable housing needs mandated policy: Victoria, Esquimalt councillors

McGuigan, who began his career as a youth worker with street kids, spent 10 years as a senior policy advisor in both provincial and federal governments.

He cites this experience as the foundation on which he’s built a reputation as a “problem solver.”

“I step into stalled projects to help them to completion or help solve complex issues in a short time frame,” he said.

editor@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter