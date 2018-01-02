Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

(Canadian Press)

An Alberta mother says a taxi driver abandoned her son on a rural road in extreme cold on New Year’s Eve and she wants the cabbie to lose his licence.

Marci Terpsma says 19-year-old Carson was out with friends in Edmonton and got into the taxi about 11 p.m.

She says he gave the driver all he had — $40 — and was told that was enough to get him home to Beaumont, a bedroom community south of Edmonton.

But she says when the meter hit $40, the driver pulled over on a range road and told her son to get out.

With the temperature dipping to -37 C with the wind chill, Carson walked about a kilometre before calling his mother to pick him up.

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment.

Previous story
Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps to seek re-election in 2018

Affordability, sustainability, transportation, transit focus of fall election, said Helps

Powered by the sun

Metchosin family converts home to solar and profits from the experience

Oak Bay sees 12 per cent jump is average residential property value

BC Assessment releases 2018 property assessments

A growing gift for teachers and students in Greater Victoria

Director of Facilities Services for SD 61 is encouraging teachers to take Luv-A-Rug up on free offer

Victoria’s first baby of 2018 a surprise for mom and dad

Hallie Rae Tuit was born at home, in the laundry room

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Saanich assessments up 15 per cent over last year

Saanich property values were up in 2017, but less than in 2016.… Continue reading

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Witness’ help track driver of a hit and run NYE in Victoria

Quick thinking led to suspect after 62-year-old woman left in middle of crosswalk

Most Read