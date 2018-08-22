(Canadian Press)

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Saskatchewan’s ombudsman says a teacher who was shot in the face at a school in La Loche in 2016 is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering.

Charlene Klyne, a substitute teacher, lost all vision in her left eye and can only see dark shadows in her right eye.

She has numerous pellets lodged in different spots from her jaw to her chest that can’t be removed by surgery.

Last year, she complained that workers’ compensation payments hadn’t been enough to cover her bills.

The provincial government asked ombudsman Mary McFadyen to review Klyne’s case.

McFadyen says Klyne has received all the support she is entitled to under government and workers’ compensation rules.

“Through no fault of her own, Ms. Klyne was badly injured at work in a horrific event. We looked at the government agencies within our jurisdiction and found they provided her the supports that were within their authority to provide,” McFadyen said in a release Wednesday.

“Those benefits did not include compensation for pain and suffering.”

McFadyen says she is not making a recommendation to the government and declined to make her report public.

The Canadian Press

