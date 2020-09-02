A medical assistant prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-through and walk-up coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Saturday, April 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

B.C.’s public health officials reported another 104 cases of COVID-19 Sept. 2, bringing the total of active cases to 1,127 province-wide.

New cases continue to appear mostly in the Lower Mainland, with 52 of the cases reported Sept. 2 in the Vancouver Coastal health region and 40 in Fraser Health. There were three new cases in Island Health, five in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

As an outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital was declared over, medical staff were dealing with a new outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The number of cases has been close to 100 a day over the past week. On Sept. 1, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control got results from 2,527 COVID-19 tests, with a lower total of 58 positive results for that day. Testing in B.C. has ranged as high as 5,000 tests a day in B.C. as additional test capacity and contact tracing have been added around the province.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
