11 golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from Victoria Humane Society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

The 11 golden retriever puppies who needed emergency foster care in September are now up for adoption with the Victoria Humane Society (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society)

A litter of golden retrievers who needed emergency foster homes are now ready for adoption.

In early September, the litter came into the hands of the Victoria Humane Society after their mother didn’t survive an emergency C-section.

For a short amount of time, a Bernese mountain dog nursed the puppies, along with nine of her own, but quickly became exhausted. Luckily, two other families quickly stepped forward and volunteered to alleviate the Bernese dog and care for the pups until they were old enough to be adopted out.

Now the puppies are past eight weeks old and ready to find their forever homes.

In a Facebook post the Victoria Humane Society said they’ve received hundreds of inquires and expect the same number of applications to come in.

“We don’t take apps [sic] on individual puppies, you need to meet them to see who is the best fit!” the post reads. “If you don’t get chosen, it doesn’t mean you aren’t a great owner ….there is only so many puppies!”

Anyone interested in the litter can go to victoriahumanesociety.com

