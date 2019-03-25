The cruise ship Viking Sky arrives at port off Molde, Norway, Sunday March 24, 2019, after the problems in heavy seas off Norway’s western coast. Rescue helicopters took more than 475 passengers from a cruise ship that got stranded off Norway’s western coast in bad weather before the vessel departed for a nearby port under escort and with nearly 900 people still on board, the ship’s owner said Sunday. (Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB scanpix via AP)

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Global Affairs Canada says 15 Canadians were on board the Viking Sky cruise ship when it ran into engine trouble off Norway’s rough, frigid western coast.

In an email statement, department spokesperson Stefano Maron says one of the 15 was injured, and consular officials are in contact with those involved.

Marcon says no further information can be disclosed, citing the Privacy Act.

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers worked all night and into Sunday to airlift half of its passengers, 479 people, to shore by helicopter before the ship was able to slowly make its way to shore on Sunday.

The Viking Ocean Cruises company says all the passengers and crew are now safe, the ship has docked in the western Norwegian port of Molde and passengers are flying home as soon as possible.

The Associated Press

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

