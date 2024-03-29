17-year-old dead after stabbing in Prince George: RCMP

Police say 3 youth suspects were arrested

A 17-year-old is dead following a stabbing in Prince George.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1600-block of Pine Street in the early morning hours of March 28, according to a news release from Prince George RCMP dated March 28, but sent out on March 29.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he did not survive.

Police say three youth suspects were quickly arrested. The investigation is ongoing, but Mounties said this is believed to be an isolated incident and “there is no increased risk to the general public.”

