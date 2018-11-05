The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Xena Cora John, 18, who has not been seen since Wednesday. Photo submitted

18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been missing since Halloween

Police hope public can help find Xena John

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Xena Cora John, 18, who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Her mother called police and told investigators her daughter left their south Nanaimo home around 6 p.m. on Halloween night and did not return as expected. The family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

John is First Nations, 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair. No clothing description was available.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Xena John they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

