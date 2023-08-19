2 largest fires continue to burn within Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island

Mount Con Reid and North River fires each exceed 100 hectares

Two of the largest wildfires among a cluster of six within Strathcona Provincial Park have each exceeded 100 hectares.

The pair, located on Mount Con Reid and north of Wolf River, have increased to 395 and 107 hectares respectively, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

With both fires, wildfire officials are taking a monitored approach. This means that no resources are being used to actively fight the fire, but officials are monitoring for greater needs.

The two fires, reported within eight days of each other on Aug. 6 and Aug. 14, are both suspected to have been started by lighting strikes in the area.

The Mirror has reached out to the wildfire service for further comment, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

