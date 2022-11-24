VicPD seeks potential witnesses after two people had hot liquid flung on their legs in separate but similar incidents on Nov. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD seeks potential witnesses after two people had hot liquid flung on their legs in separate but similar incidents on Nov. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 people assaulted with hot liquid in separate Victoria incidents

VicPD seeks potential witnesses to the Nov. 23 incidents

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after women were hit with hot liquid in two separate assaults.

A teen was sitting at a bus stop in the 1200-block of Douglas Street when a stranger flung a hot substance, possibly coffee on her legs, according to a VicPD release.

A similar call came in about 10 minutes later. A woman was walking across the 1400-block of Douglas Street when a stranger hit her legs with hot liquid.

One of the victims went to hospital for assessment.

Investigators hope to speak with anyone in the area on Nov. 23 between 4:15 and 5 p.m. who may have information.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Man sentenced to three years for brutal baseball bat attack on Victoria street

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Sooke, organization contributes $30,000 to seniors’ housing
Next story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank

Just Posted

VicPD seeks potential witnesses after two people had hot liquid flung on their legs in separate but similar incidents on Nov. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
2 people assaulted with hot liquid in separate Victoria incidents

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way up Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade. (Black Press Media file photo)
Event Roundup: Seasonal magic returns to Greater Victoria

Shelbe Drummond was sentenced to three years for a June 2020 aggravated assault using a baseball bat.(Black Press Media file photo)
Man sentenced to three years for brutal baseball bat attack on Victoria street

Devon Mills (left) and Linda Love of the Providence Valley Housing Society present a $30,000 cheque to Sooke Region Communities Health Network reps Andrew Moore, Annemieke Holthuis, Rick Robinson and Anne Bell. The money will be used to fund senior housing at The Gathering Place. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
In Sooke, organization contributes $30,000 to seniors’ housing

Pop-up banner image