As a result of an investigation on Sept. 11, DFO Officers found evidence of illegal possession of fish contrary to the Fisheries Act and seized the following: 30ft vessel, fishing gear and equipment; 26 Chinook Salmon; 10 bags of Salmon roe totaling approx. 24 kg.; 18 rock fish fillets; and eight ling cod fillets.

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

A 30 foot boat, fishing gear and a “significant” amount of fish were seized in Gold River by fisheries officers and the Nootka Sound RCMP.

Nootka Sound RCMP received a report of significant overfishing along with other possible Fisheries Act violations on Sept. 11, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a press release.

“Nootka Sound RCMP frontline members quickly located the suspect vehicle and started a Fisheries Act inspection,” Cpl Manseau says. “It was immediately evident that evidence of multiple violations of the Fisheries Act had been committed. A vessel associated to the violations was also stopped for inspection.”

Due to the violations noted, the Nootka RCMP partnered with Conservation and Protection Officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to assist in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, DFO officers found evidence of illegal possession of fish contrary to the Fisheries Act and seized the following;

  • 30 ft. vessel, fishing gear and equipment
  • 26 Chinook Salmon
  • 10 bags of Salmon roe totaling approx. 24 kg.
  • 18 rock fish fillets
  • 8 ling cod fillets

Officers from the West Coast Vancouver Island DFO detachment and the North Vancouver Island DFO detachment are still continuing the investigation. The Nootka Sound RCMP continues to assist both DFO detachments with the investigation.

“These types of blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts affect all persons around Nootka Sound and Vancouver Island,” says Nootka Sound RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Josh Wiese. “We want to send a strong message that these behaviors get recognized and actions have consequences.”

Three non-BC residents were issued appearances for court in Gold River in November 2019 in relation to Fisheries Act offences.

Anyone with information on this or any other illegal fishing activity can contact the DFO Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336 or the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

