4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Tofino region by Earthquakes Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 3:28 p.m. PST. The department later downgraded the magnitude to 3.6.

“We didn’t feel anything, and Hotel Zed is sort of right in the middle,” said Tofino councillor and Hotel Zed Tofino general manager Britt Chalmers.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.1 – 16 Feb 15:28 PST – TOFINO, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) February 16, 2021

“We are ready for a quake though. We have a good tsunami and earthquake plan in place. We would do a vertical evacuation to the third floor. That’s the worst case scenario,” said Chalmers.

Keith Orchiston is Tofino’s emergency program co-ordinator. He said the quake was detected 340km SW of Port Alice.

“So pretty far off to feel an earthquake of that size,” said Orchiston.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there has been 78 earthquakes over the past month in south western B.C.

“This is normal as we get thousands of earthquakes every year in this part of B.C., but it’s still a good reminder that we live in proximity to Canada’s most active earthquake region, the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). It’s also a good reminder to be prepared to respond should you feel a long and strong earthquake making it difficult to stand – remember to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” and that the “STRONG SHAKING IS THE WARNING” that a tsunami may have been generated. Evacuate to higher ground, don’t wait for an official warning. Earthquakes can happen at any time, even during the pandemic, so take a few minutes to read the tsunami evacuation guidance during COVID-19,” he said.

Chalmers concurs.

“This is good reminder for people to check their grab and go kits and remind yourself of your emergency evacuation plans,” she said.

Tofino’s community muster station is the Community Hall and high ground up Industrial Way. Ucluelet’s emergency centre is the Ucluelet Secondary School or high ground at Tugwell Fields.

Just days ago, the town of Banff, A.B. experienced a 3.9-magnitude earthquake. Some residents reported feeling the quake, but no damage was reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.



nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

READ: Seismic upgrades at Ucluelet Secondary and Elementary School on schedule

EarthquakeTofino,