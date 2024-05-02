4 excessive speeders nabbed by West Shore RCMP in the last week

Each driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded

Over the course of the last week, four drivers have been nabbed for excessive speeding, according to the West Shore RCMP.

All four drivers were caught by police radar in four different spots:

In the 3900 block of Trans Canada Highway in Malahat, a Toyota Corolla was caught travelling approximately 143km/hr in an 80km/hr zone;

In the 3600 block of Sooke Rd in Metchosin, a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was caught travelling approximately 109 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone;

On the Trans Canada Highway near Millstream Road in Langford, a Ford Focus was caught travelling 140 km/hr in a 90km/hr zone;

On the Trans Canada Highway near Burnside Road, View Royal, a Ford F-150 pickup truck travelling 140 km/hr in a 90km/hr zone.

After pulling over the driver of the Ford F-150, police noticed the driver to exhibit signs of drug impairment and proceeded with an impaired driving investigation. The driver admitted to consuming cannabis prior to driving and failed a sobriety Test. They were issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act along with violation ticket for excessive speeding.

Each driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding, and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days. The ticket, tow, and impound fees cost each driver around $1,500.

Excessive speeding in B.C. is driving 40 km/hour or more over the speed limit. If caught, drivers will be fined and their vehicle may be towed and impounded. First-time offenders face a minimum seven-day impoundment, while repeat offenders face 30 days.

