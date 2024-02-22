4 injured in ‘targeted’ White Rock shooting

Multiple bursts of gunfire heard

Four men were taken to hospital in serious condition following a barrage of gunfire early Thursday (Feb. 22) in White Rock.

Const. Chantal Sears said police began fielding 911 calls at around 12:25 a.m., after shots rang out and a vehicle collision occurred in the 15600-block of Roper Avenue.

At least three bursts of rapid-fire shots were heard by neighbours, according to security-cam footage shared with Peace Arch News.

It “sounded like a rally of back-and-forth gunfire with both automatic and semi-automatic weapons that lasted nearly two minutes,” one nearby resident (who asked to remain anonymous) told PAN.

According to a news release, a suspect vehicle fled the scene, and investigation is underway to determine if a vehicle fire – in the 2700-block of 196 Street – that was reported shortly after is connected.

The shooting scene – located a stone’s throw from Peace Arch Elementary – just before 9 a.m. Thursday remained surrounded by yellow police tape. Orange safety cones and yellow police-evidence markers could be seen littering a section of Roper, as officers continued to investigate.

A dark-coloured vehicle with its hazard lights flashing could be seen up against the fence of a south-side property.

Sears said Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, as well as the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service are assisting in the investigation, which is “in the early stages.”

She confirmed that the incident appears targeted and said there are no suspects at this time.

“There is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area,” she added.

Police have closed Roper between Lee and Parker Streets to traffic, and Sears said it’s likely to remain closed “most of the day.”

“The crime scene’s quite large – nearly a city block,” Sears said.

Local parents were advised by tweet to use an alternate route to school.

At this time, police are not connecting the violence to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation – including CCTV and dash-cam footage, is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800. Quote file 2024-851.