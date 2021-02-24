456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

There are 237 British Columbians battling COVID-19 in hospital, as the province recorded 456 new infections and two further deaths.

In a joint statement Wednesday (Feb. 23), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said 64 of those in hospital are in intensive care.

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C. A total of 1,338 people have died.

About 4,668 of those infections remain active, a vast majority recovering in self-isolation at home.

To date, 230,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. – 62,608 of which are second doses.

Henry and Dix recognized Pink Shirt Day, calling on British Columbians “to remind ourselves about the importance of compassion and kindness in the face” of the pandemic and all the challenges faced.

“Kindness is staying away from friends and family, it is offering thanks to the store clerk who reminds us to follow their safety plan, it is offering a smile – even behind our masks and assuming the best of everyone around us.”

