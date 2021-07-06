Stickers are distributed at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey May 7, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Nowleader)

46 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, 78% vaccinated

Active infections down to 602, 87 people in hospital

B.C. reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up slightly from weekend test results, but the number of active cases continues to decline and has reached 602 province-wide.

There are 87 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, with 22 in intensive care, the same as Monday. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the 24 hours up to July 6.

B.C.’s vaccination program has reached 78.1 per cent of all eligible people 12 and over with at least one dose of vaccine.

The new and active cases by region are:

• 15 new cases in Fraser Health, total active cases 179

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, total active cases 220

• 13 new cases in Interior Health, total active cases 154

• two new cases in Northern Health, total active cases 29

• three new cases in Island Health, total active cases 12

There are currently four active outbreaks in B.C.’s health care system, at Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and at Rotary Manor Dawson Creek, a long-term care facility.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

UPDATED: 35-year-old woman killed in Duncan crash Monday

